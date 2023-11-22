Royal Parks charity seeks more volunteer rangers

The Royal Parks is the charity which manages, protects and improves the parks

Friendly and chatty people are being asked to come forward to help care for Bushy and Richmond Parks.

The Royal Parks charity said it needs to fill 70 volunteer ranger positions and they will need to commit to at least four hours a month.

Some of the tasks involve holding talks to visitors about wildlife, ancient trees and conservation projects.

Since 2019, volunteer rangers in Richmond and Bushy Parks have spoken to over 110,000 visitors, the charity said.

The volunteer rangers provide a welcoming service to the millions of visitors who enjoy Richmond and Bushy Parks each year

Volunteer officer Jo Meays, said: "Becoming a volunteer ranger is a great way to be out in nature, to make friends, and to learn more about the heritage and wildlife of these two parks."

Another responsibility of the role is to ensure people keep a safe distance away from the resident deer which roam both parks.

Volunteer ranger Denise Parker added: "I love being a volunteer ranger.

"I’ve learned so much more about nature and wildlife, met lovely people and made new friends too."

Full training will be provided and the deadline for applications is 31 December.

