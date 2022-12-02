Royal news – live: Prince William’s Earthshot Prize taking place tonight amid palace racism scandal

Prince William and Kate are set to present awards at the annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday alongside Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara and Shaileen Woodley.

This ceremony, which was founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators, comes amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.

On Friday, Prince and Princess of Wales are also scheduled to visit Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child in Cambridge followed by a short tour of the JFK Library with Caroline Kennedy.

This trip has been overshadowed by a racism scandal that erupted in the UK while the royal couple was en route to Boston. Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, was forced to resign as a Palace aide after making offensive remarks to a British charity boss. Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, detailed a “traumatic” encounter in which she was asked what part of Africa she was from.

Then early on Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for an exclusive documentary series in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their side of several tumultuous years in the public eye.

Key points of the royal visit so far

Prince William and Kate were praised for their grasp of climate issues by climate expert Joe Christo, who met with the royal couple on Thursday (1 December) during their tour of Boston.

“I’ve lived in Boston for a lot of my life and it was just cold, windy and blustery,” Mr Christo told The Independent. “But Prince William and Princess Kate were hardy, they did a great job. They had a great conversation with us.”

Louise Boyle reports.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are among the stars who will perform at this year’s Earthshot prize.

Alongside the sister-brother duo, performances will come from the likes of Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox and Ellie Goulding.

Megan Graye has more details.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

The Earthshot Prize is awarded to five winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism. It was founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators.

The first prize was awarded in 2021 and is planned to run annually until 2030.

Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work.

An estimated 23 million Americans tuned in for the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, only for them to be booed at a Boston Celtics game. Meredith Clark writes about whether US fascination with the British royal family has come to an end

Prince and princess soldier on with climate tour despite Netflix bombshell and palace racism row

William and Kate strived today to turn the spotlight back onto the overarching crisis of climate change, and away from the latest round of royal scandals which threatened to engulf their first overseas tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

From the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday, their trip has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, followed by Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser.

Louise Boyle, senior climate correspondent for The Independent, reports on how the royal couple soldiered on with their planned engagements in Boston.

William and Kate soldier on with climate tour after Harry and Meghan Netflix launch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have divided fans with the timing of the release of the first trailer for their tell-all Netflix docuseries.

On Thursday, Netflix released a first look at the forthcoming series, Harry & Meghan. This coincided with a race scandal at the Palace and the Prince and Princess of Wales’s first foreign tour since being bestowed with their new titles.

Chelsea Ritschel reports.

William and Kate shown how Boston is coping with rising sea levels

07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s final afternoon engagement on Thursday involved learning about the significant climate challenges that Boston faces. William and Kate travelled to east Boston to see the changing face of the city’s shoreline as it contends with rising sea levels.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with Mayor Michelle Wu and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond as they visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline (Getty Images)

At Piers Park, the royal couple are being shown the past, present, and future of Boston’s waterfront as guests of Mayor Michelle Wu. They are joined by representatives from key environmental organisations including Boston Harbor Now, Stone Living Lab, the Trustees of Reservations, and The Harborkeepers.

Innovative climate resilience solutions are being deployed to protect East Boston, an environmental justice community, from rising sea levels. Members of the community shared their experiences of the neighbourhood’s vulnerability to climate change-caused flooding and storm surges.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Harbour Defenses of Boston, Massachusetts, on 1 December 2022. (REUTERS)

One aspect that was highlighted to the prince and princess is how transformative projects along the shoreline can best mitigate the risks of climate change while promoting equity among the diverse residents of east Boston.

Boston Harbor Now’s Stone Living Lab, which researches and tests nature-based ecological restoration solutions around Boston’s waterfront, is announcing an ambitious collaboration with Earthshot 2021 Finalist, Living Seawalls.

(Getty Images)

The company designs panels that mimic natural habitat formations like rock pools and mangrove roots that can be fitted to new or existing waterfront infrastructure to promote marine biodiversity. Two sites along Boston Harbor will have such panels installed in the coming months.

William and Kate share ‘adorable’ moment with boy dressed as Royal Guard

The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed their gratitude to an eight-year-old boy who dressed as one of Buckingham Palace’s Royal Guards to greet them during their tour of Boston.

Chelsea Ritschel has the story.

06:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The first teaser for the much-hyped new documentary has dropped amid one of the biggest racism scandals the royal family has ever faced. Meghan Markle has been vindicated, writes Louis Chilton – and this time, people may have no choice but to listen to what she says.

05:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The scandal around Lady Susan Hussey's interaction with Ngozi Fulani is not the first time the Palace has been embroiled in a race scandal, writes Zoe Tidman.

Everything we know and ‘Harry & Meghan’ on Netflix

Netflix has released the first trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exclusive documentary series.

Here's what we know so far:

03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.

The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.

As the couple's presence was announced and their faces shown on the giant screen, chants of "USA, USA" rang out from the crowd. Boos could also be heard.

Welcome to Boston indeed.

Welcome to Boston indeed.

Domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani has claimed that the racist interaction between royal aide Lady Susan Hussey and her was a “form of abuse”.

The Black charity founder told broadcasters on Thursday morning (1 December) that while the Prince of Wales’ godmother did not carry out any “physical violence”, her actions constitute “an abuse”.

Kate Ng has the story.

The late Queen's lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for "unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments" made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.

Chelsea Ritschel has the details.

There has been much speculation as to whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their trip to the US.

However, William and Kate have another meeting on the cards during their visit.

However, William and Kate have another meeting on the cards during their visit.

William and Kate strived today to turn the spotlight back onto the overarching crisis of climate change, and away from the latest round of royal scandals which threatened to engulf their first overseas tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

From the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday, their trip has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, followed by Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser.

Louise Boyle, senior climate correspondent for The Independent, reports on how the royal couple soldiered on with their planned engagements in Boston.

When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales's trip to Boston.

But who protects the royal couple during a visit to the US?

But who protects the royal couple during a visit to the US?

An estimated 23 million Americans tuned in for the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, only for them to be booed at a Boston Celtics game. Meredith Clark writes about whether US fascination with the British royal family has come to an end.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple's latest photo to an old image of William's brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.

Amber Raiken has the story.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s final afternoon engagement involved learning about the significant climate challenges that Boston faces. William and Kate have travelled to east Boston to see the changing face of the city’s shoreline as it contends with rising sea levels.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with Mayor Michelle Wu and Reverend Mariama White-Hammond as they visit east Boston to see the changing face of Boston's shoreline (Getty Images)

At Piers Park, the royal couple are being shown the past, present, and future of Boston’s waterfront as guests of Mayor Michelle Wu. They are joined by representatives from key environmental organisations including Boston Harbor Now, Stone Living Lab, the Trustees of Reservations, and The Harborkeepers.

Innovative climate resilience solutions are being deployed to protect East Boston, an environmental justice community, from rising sea levels. Members of the community shared their experiences of the neighbourhood’s vulnerability to climate change-caused flooding and storm surges.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Harbour Defenses of Boston, Massachusetts, on 1 December 2022. (REUTERS)

One aspect that will be highlighted to the prince and princess will be how transformative projects along the shoreline can best mitigate the risks of climate change while promoting equity among the diverse residents of east Boston.

Boston Harbor Now’s Stone Living Lab, which researches and tests nature-based ecological restoration solutions around Boston’s waterfront, is announcing an ambitious collaboration with Earthshot 2021 Finalist, Living Seawalls.

(Getty Images)

The company designs panels that mimic natural habitat formations like rock pools and mangrove roots that can be fitted to new or existing waterfront infrastructure to promote marine biodiversity. Two sites along Boston Harbor will have such panels installed in the coming months.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people (WireImage)

(EPA)

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Thursday 1 December 2022 20:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Rishi Sunak has said racism must be confronted "whenever we see" following the race row engulfing Buckingham Palace.

Adam Forrest reports on what the prime minister has said about the matter.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have expressed their gratitude to an eight-year-old boy who dressed as one of Buckingham Palace's Royal Guards to greet them during their tour of Boston.

William and Kate are said to have loved the costume, as Chelsea Ritschel reports.

William and Kate are said to have loved the costume, as Chelsea Ritschel reports.

Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II, has been forced to resign from her role as a royal aide at Buckingham Palace after a Black charity boss accused her of making racist marks at a reception held by the Queen Consort.

But what did she say?

But what did she say?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a trailer for their forthcoming Netflix docuseries, which includes candid photographs the public have never seen before.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reveal the “other side of their high-profile love story” in the six-part series Harry & Meghan.

Kate Ng has the story.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, meet with Molly Baldwin (L) founder of Roca and Chelsea Police Captain Dave Batchelor (R) (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Roca is a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence (PA)

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Roca aims to reduce levels of trauma, violence and incarceration, create sustained employment, and improve parenting (PA)

The scandal over Lady Susan Hussey's racially offensive questions is not the first time Buckingham Palace has been embroiled in a racism scandal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people in Chelsea, Massachusetts, this lunchtime.

(Getty Images)

Roca’s mission is to be a relentless force in disrupting incarceration, poverty, and racism by engaging the young adults, police, and systems at the center of urban violence in relationships to address trauma, find hope and drive change.

Excited crowds awaited William and Kate outside the organisation.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea Ritschel reports on today's royal schedule.

Fans have praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a seemingly flirty interaction in a new promotional ad for the 2023 Invictus Games.

On Wednesday, the Invictus Games shared a black and white video for the upcoming event, which will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany from 9-16 September, on Instagram.

Amber Raiken reports.

Thursday 1 December 2022 18:18 , Oliver O'Connell

The @EarthshotPrize taking over at the home of the @celtics! pic.twitter.com/bkxiS6m0Yn — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) December 1, 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.

The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have divided fans with the timing of the release of the first trailer for their tell-all Netflix docuseries.

On Thursday, Netflix released a first look at the forthcoming series, Harry & Meghan. The six-episode docuseries is expected to air on 8 December and will “share the other side” of the couple’s story.

Although it’s been reported that the couple’s highly anticipated docuseries would be airing in December, the timing of the first trailer is poignant.

Chelsea Ritschel explains.

The Black charity boss at the centre of the latest royal racism row has said she felt her Rastafarian pride was under attack at the Buckingham Palace event that she almost didn’t attend because of the British Empire’s links to slavery.

Ngozi Fulani described her “auction block moment” — a reference to her enslaved African ancestors who were bought and sold from auction blocks by imperialists — prior to attending a Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Tuesday.

Read Nadine White's full report:

Thursday 1 December 2022 17:20 , Oliver O'Connell

A little boy dressed as one of the King’s Guard from Buckingham Palace greeted the Prince and Princess of Wales this morning as they left their first engagement of the day.

Henry Dynov-Teixeira shook hands with the royal couple and presented Kate with a bouquet.

In a new comment piece, The Independent’s Louis Chilton writes:

“Netflix’s documentary has long been teased as Harry and Meghan’s defiant rebuke to the suffocating influence of The Firm. But other than a few juicy specifics, it is unlikely to tell us too much more than what she has already disclosed, and what we should already know to be true. (Reports surfaced, for instance, that Harry and Meghan had sought to soften some of the documentary’s revelations out of respect for the Queen’s death).

“What it will do is chip away at the wall of impunity that has always surrounded the royals, piece by piece.”

Read more:

Thursday 1 December 2022 17:01 , Oliver O'Connell

Despite reporting that Caroline Kennedy, US Ambassador to Australia and daughter of President John F Kennedy, had failed to show up to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales, she did manage to make it to the Boston Celtics game to greet the royal couple.

A rainstorm had disrupted her travel plans causing an unexpected delay. Later in the trip she will give them a tour of her father’s presidential library.

Despite weather delays, Ambassador Caroline Kennedy made it to Boston in time to say hello to @KensingtonRoyal at the Celtics game last night.



Countdown to the #EarthshotPrize has begun! pic.twitter.com/kOpVmEKFdO — JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) December 1, 2022

The first official teaser for Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes’ behind-the-scenes Netflix docuseries, has premiered.

The one-minute trailer, which featured never before seen private photographs of the couple, was released on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile trip to the US.

Watch it here in Meredith Clark's report.

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.

Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.

The book also claims she took a dim view of the marriage. Chelsea Ritschel reports.

Prince William has condemned “unacceptable” comments made by his godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, towards a Black charity boss at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani where she was “really” from in an encounter Ms Fulani said was “an abuse.”

Lady Hussey has since resigned.

“Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual concerned has stepped down,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

Thursday 1 December 2022 16:02 , Louise Boyle

Prince William and Kate kicked off the second day of the Royal tour on Thursday amid a Royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix documentary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived at Greentown Labs, the United States’ largest clean-tech incubator in Boston, Massachusetts around 11am.