Royal news – live: Prince Harry says tabloid press was always ‘third party’ in his relationships, court hears

The Duke of Sussex has said he felt like the tabloid press was a “third party” in all of his relationships.

In court documents revealed at the High Court in London on Tuesday, Harry said he always tried to be “the best partner” he could be, but “every woman has her limit”.

He said that the tabloid press always became involved in his relationships, and tried to ruin them.

“Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit,” he said in a witness statement.

“Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as a third party.

“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”

Meanwhile, the court also heard that the Prince of Wales allegedly reached a settlement, that the late queen was aware of, with publisher News Group Newspapers over claims of hacking.

Tuesday 25 April 2023 15:30

The Duke of Sussex has said he felt like the tabloid press was a “third party” in all of his relationships.

In court documents revealed on Tuesday, Harry said he always tried to be “the best partner” he could be, but “every woman has her limit”.

He said that the tabloid press always became involved in his relationships, and tried to ruin them.

“Whenever I have been in a relationship, I have always tried to be the best partner that I possibly could, but every woman has her limit,” he said in a witness statement.

“Unfortunately, they are not just in a relationship with me but with the entire tabloid press as a third party.

“At no point did I have a girlfriend or a relationship with anyone without the tabloids getting involved and ultimately ruining it, or trying to ruin it, using whatever unlawful means at their disposal.”

He claimed that the tabloid press felt like it “owned” him, despite him only being 5% funded by the taxpayer while he was a working royal.

“Despite the common misconception, I was no more than 5% funded by the taxpayer while I was a working royal in the UK, yet it felt as though the tabloid press thought that they owned me absolutely, and deserved to know everything there is to know about me, my life, my movements and the lives of those people who came into my orbit,” he said.

Harry claimed that the tabloid press cast him as a “thicko” and a “cheat”, and that he ended up “playing up” to the headlines they wrote about him.

“As a teenager and in my early twenties, I ended up feeling as though I was playing up to a lot of the headlines and stereotypes that they wanted to place upon me,” he said.

“It was a downward spiral, whereby the tabloids would constantly try and coax me, a ‘damaged’ young man, into doing something stupid that would make a good story and sell lots of newspapers. Looking back on it now, such behaviour on their part is utterly vile.”

He said that the tabloids hoped for him to undergo a “total and very public breakdown”.

“Despite them all knowing about what I was dealing with throughout the years, they kept on doubling down their efforts rather than letting up,” he said.

“That is grotesque and sadistic - and no doubt they were hoping for a total and very public breakdown.”

In court documents, Harry said he tried to be ‘the best partner’ he could be, but the tabloid press always became involved (PA Wire)

05:49

Full report: Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking

04:38

Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle a phone-hacking claim, the High Court has heard.

The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and the now defunct News of the World.

My colleague Joe Middleton has the full report here:

Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking

What other legal action is Prince Harry taking?

02:21

The claim against the Sun publisher is one of a number of legal actions currently being brought by Prince Harry, who appeared in person at the High Court last month for a preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail On Sunday.

He is also expected to give evidence at a trial over allegations of unlawful information against tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), due to begin next month, with Harry due to appear in court in June.

What is the purpose of this week’s hearing?

01:06

This week’s hearing in the case against Sun publisher News Group Newspapers is expected to last three days.

The judge is determining whether the claims by Prince Harry and actor Hugh Grant should progress to a trial.

If it goes ahead, the trial is due to be heard in January next year.

Tuesday 25 April 2023 23:58

Tuesday 25 April 2023 22:49

Four things we’ve learnt so far from Prince Harry’s court battle with Sun publisher

Tuesday 25 April 2023 21:41

Move to America was ‘in large part’ due to British press, says Prince Harry

Tuesday 25 April 2023 20:36

Prince Harry has said he and his wife Meghan Markle’s decision to move to America was “in large part” due to intrusion by the British press.

In a wide-ranging 31-page witness statement, Harry made a number of serious allegations against journalists and senior executives at News Group Newspapers, as well as against the wider UK tabloid industry.

His move to the US was “in large part ... due to the constant intrusion, inciting of hatred and harassment by the UK tabloid press into every aspect of our private lives”, he said, adding that the impact on their mental health and wellbeing had been “devastating”.

“We were also very concerned for the security and safety of our son, as well as ourselves,” said the duke. “It is no secret that I have had, and continue to have, a very difficult relationship with the tabloid press in the UK.”

Why is Harry suing the Sun publisher?

Tuesday 25 April 2023 19:31

Harry, 38, is suing the publisher over alleged unlawful information gathering at The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, claiming that his private information was unlawfully accessed from as early as 1994 to as late as 2016.

While News Group Newspapers has settled numerous hacking claims in relation to the News Of The World, the publisher denies illegal activity at The Sun.

Lawyers for the publisher have launched a bid to have Harry’s claim thrown out, along with a similar claim by actor Hugh Grant, on the basis that they have been brought too late.

Harry wanted to block journalists from wedding to ‘force an apology’ from Murdoch

Tuesday 25 April 2023 18:35

Prince Harry wanted to “force an apology from [Rupert] Murdoch” for phone-hacking by blocking journalists from his wedding to Meghan Markle, according to his court submissions.

The Duke of Sussex claims a “secret agreement” was struck between the Royal Family and Sun publisher News Group Newspapers in 2012, blocking him from pursuing a legal claim until all other Royal litigation against the company was over, at which point “the claims would be admitted or settled with an apology”.

Three months before his wedding in 2018, the duke asked an official for the “latest on the phone hacking”, adding: “They are running out of time.”

According to the Evening Standard, he told the official in a second message: “The institution is supposed to be leading on this and is being made to look ineffective and weak. I can’t begin to tell you what it will say about the institution if this isn’t resolved before the baby arrival and wedding.

“If it isn’t resolved, should the Queen be allowing them to Windsor on May 19th? They have NO excuse for not getting this sorted. We all want to draw a line under this but judging by their behaviour thus far, they will pay whatever they can to keep this out of court when it comes to other victims. There needs to be an ultimatum otherwise this institution and everything it stands for becomes a laughing stock.”

Prince Harry says he is ‘much more interesting’ to tabloids when he is single

Tuesday 25 April 2023 17:21

Describing the press as “a third party” in all of his relationships, Prince Harry said he felt the tabloids wanted him to remain single as he was “much more interesting to them”, and said their reporting more recently has been “even more sinister and dangerous because of race”.

“Whilst they would, of course, report on my successes in life, it seemed to me that they took far greater pleasure in knocking me down, time and time again. This extended to my relationships,” he said in court documents.

“I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers.

“Whenever I got into a relationship, they were very keen to report the details but would then, very quickly, seek to try and break it up by putting as much strain on it and creating as much distrust as humanly possible.

“This twisted objective is still pursued to this day, even though I’m now married. The methods relied on of late being even more sinister and dangerous because of race.”

Prince Harry saw James Murdoch as ‘kindred spirit of sorts’

Tuesday 25 April 2023 16:18

Prince Harry‘s witness statement in the British royal’s legal battle with Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper arm News Group Newspapers (NGN) contains broadsides against the tabloid press and revelations about his family.

The younger son of King Charles is suing the newspaper group at the High Court in London for multiple unlawful acts allegedly committed on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and now-defunct News of the World, from the mid-1990s until 2016.

NGN is seeking to strike out the claims by arguing the prince should have taken action sooner. It also denies anyone from the Sun was involved in any unlawful activity.

Below are the key points in Harry‘s witness statement, which was released to the media on Tuesday:

The Queen

Harry said that he spoke to his brother Prince William in 2017 about pursuing their phone-hacking claims against NGN to try and “force an apology from Murdoch”.

“William was very understanding and supportive and agreed that we needed to do it,” Harry said. “He therefore suggested that I seek permission from ‘granny’.

“I spoke to (the late Queen Elizabeth) shortly afterwards and said something along the lines of ‘are you happy for me to push this forward, do I have your permission?’ and she said ‘yes’.”

King Charles III

Harry said that royal staff did not support his efforts and that, after he sued NGN and fellow newspaper publisher Mirror Group Newspaper in 2019, he was “summoned to Buckingham Palace and specifically told to drop the legal actions”.

He said the “demand” to abandon the lawsuits came from his father King Charles and senior royal staff.

Prince William

Harry claimed that his brother Prince William - who he said settled his claim against NGN for “a huge sum of money” in 2020, seemingly for going “quietly” - “appeared to know an awful lot more than I did on the subject of phone hacking”.

Meghan Markle

Harry said Meghan, whom he married in 2018, suffered “a huge amount of harassment, intimidation and racist and sexist abuse at the hands of the tabloid press” from early in their relationship.

He spoke of his anger that “the main culprits of this abuse” were to be invited to their wedding, and told William he wanted “a formal apology from Murdoch before any of his people are allowed anywhere near the wedding”.

Harry also said he brought his own lawsuits in part so Meghan was not “on her own” while she was suing publisher Associated Newspapers in a separate case.

James Murdoch

Harry revealed that he spoke to James Murdoch, Rupert’s youngest son, after suing NGN and that “having broken away from the cult that is the Murdoch dynasty, he was starting to show signs that he wanted to do things differently”.

“Given that he had broken away from his family’s history, and I was about to do the same with mine, I felt that we were kindred spirits of sorts,” he added.

The Press

Harry described the tabloid press as “the mothership of online trolling”, saying he was exposing alleged media wrongdoing “to save journalism as a profession”.

Describing allegations of widespread phone hacking and its concealment, Harry said: “This makes them criminals, not journalists, and the Fourth Estate is too important and rightly powerful to have criminals masquerading as journalists running the show. “

“They have lied under oath, perjured themselves in the process and have proven theyâÂÂre above the law. Everyone seems to be scared of them, especially politicians.”

Royal family reached ‘secret agreement’ with publisher of The Sun- continued

Tuesday 25 April 2023 15:00

In his witness statement, the Duke of Sussex alleged that it was agreed royals would bring claims at the end of a series of cases about phone hacking and their cases would be resolved without trials.

Harry said: “My brother and I were also told by either the institution’s solicitor, or someone else from the institution, that there was no possibility of either of us bringing a claim against NGN for phone hacking at that time.

“The rationale behind this was that a secret agreement had been reached between the institution and senior executives at NGN whereby members of the royal family would bring phone hacking claims only at the conclusion of the mobile telephone voicemail interception litigation and at that stage the claims would be admitted or settled with an apology.”

Harry claimed the agreement was to avoid having a member of the royal family going into a witness box and describing the “private and highly sensitive voicemails” that had been intercepted.

He continued: “The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and step-mother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother.”

Harry later said that the alleged agreement “including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time”.

The duke also said: “To say that I was frustrated and disappointed would be something of an understatement.

Royal family reached ‘secret agreement’ with publisher of The Sun

Tuesday 25 April 2023 14:41

A “secret agreement” was allegedly reached between the institution of the royal family and the publisher of The Sun to prevent William and Harry from bringing phone hacking claims, the High Court has been told.

The Duke of Sussex is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

On Tuesday, NGN made a bid for a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought against the publisher by actor Hugh Grant.

Harry’s lawyers said the bid is an attempt to go behind a “secret agreement” between the royal family as an institution and NGN - or its parent companies News UK and News Corp - which the duke was informed of in 2012.

The High Court in London heard this alleged agreement prevented the duke and the Prince of Wales from bringing phone hacking claims against the publisher at the time.

However, NGN has denied Harry’s claim that there was a agreement.

Prince William lays first wreath during Anzac Day dawn service

Tuesday 25 April 2023 14:20

The Prince of Wales commemorated Australia and New Zealand’s war dead in a dawn service marking Anzac Day on Tuesday 25 April.

Hundreds of Australians, New Zealanders, and military personnel watched as William laid a wreath of red poppies and white flowers at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park Corner, London.

The message on the wreath read: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

He wore a red poppy during the service and bowed briefly to the wreath before standing in silent tribute for a few moments.

Prince William lays first wreath during Anzac Day dawn service

Tuesday 25 April 2023 14:00

Background on phone-hacking scandal by Murdoch firm

Tuesday 25 April 2023 13:40

In 2012, Murdoch’s British newspaper group issued an unreserved apology for widespread hacking carried out by journalists at the News of the World which the media mogul had shut down amid a backlash.

But it has always rejected any unlawful activity at the Sun which was previously edited by Rebekah Brooks, now chief executive of his British arm, News UK. She has always denied knowledge of phone-hacking and was found not guilty in the 2014 trial of involvement.

Last week, Murdoch’s Fox Corp. settled a U.S. defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million, but reports suggest that figure is dwarfed by the British phone-hacking scandal.

In 2021, the media industry magazine, the Press Gazette, estimated that phone-hacking had cost NGN more than 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), and in its accounts last year the group stated that it might need to spend a further 100 million pounds.

The case is one of four Harry is pursuing against British newspapers.

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group over phone-hacking

Tuesday 25 April 2023 13:13

In a submission to the court, Harry’s legal team said the reason he had not brought action before was because a deal had been agreed between NGN and the “institution” - Buckingham Palace - to hold off any claims until the conclusion of other outstanding phone-hacking litigation.

“In responding to this bid by NGN to prevent his claims going to trial, the claimant has had to make public the details of this secret agreement, as well as the fact that his brother, His Royal Highness, Prince William, has recently settled his claim against NGN behind the scenes,” his lawyers said.

They added NGN had settled with William “for a very large sum of money in 2020”. William’s office said it could not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

During a criminal trial brought against News of the World journalists and others in 2014, its former royal editor Clive Goodman said in the mid-2000s he had hacked the voicemails of Harry as well as those of William, and William’s wife Kate.

Her phone was hacked 155 times, William’ 35 and Harry’s nine times, Goodman said.

In his witness statement, quoted by his lawyers, the prince said the secret deal was struck to “avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted”.

Harry said Buckingham Palace “wanted to avoid at all costs” the reputational damage caused by publication in the 1990s of details of an “intimate telephone conversation” between Charles and the now Queen Consort Camilla, when his father was still married to his mother Princess Diana.

The document also said Harry’s grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, had been involved in discussions and in 2017 had given her permission for him to pursue his case.

In his submission, NGN’s lawyer Anthony Hudson denied there was any “secret agreement” between the publisher and the royal family. He argued that, even if there was a deal, it did not affect their case that the lawsuit was brought too late.

Harry, who now lives in California, was not in court, but would be watching proceedings by videolink, his lawyer David Sherborne said.

Read Duke of Sussex’s witness statement in today’s hearing

Tuesday 25 April 2023 12:34

In part of a witness statement prepared for Tuesday’s hearing, the Duke of Sussex said: “My brother and I were also told by either the institution’s solicitor ... or someone else from the institution that there was no possibility of either of us bringing a claim against NGN for phone hacking at that time.

“The rationale behind this was that a secret agreement had been reached between the institution and senior executives at NGN whereby members of the royal family would bring phone hacking claims only at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation and at that stage the claims would be admitted or settled with an apology.

“The reason for this was to avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted by Clive Goodman.

“The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother.

“This agreement, including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time.”

Prince Harry trial: Murdoch firm secretly paid Prince William phone-hacking settlement, court hears

Tuesday 25 April 2023 12:19

The Prince of Wales has allegedly recently settled a claim over phone hacking against publisher News Group Newspapers, the High Court has been told.

It is the latest hearing in a number of legal battles being fought by the Duke of Sussex against UK press organisations taking place at the High Court in London.

Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

NGN will ask a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought against the publisher by actor Hugh Grant.

Prince Harry trial: Murdoch firm ‘secretly paid William phone-hacking settlement’

Prince William recently settled claim over phone hacking against News Group Newspapers, High Court hears

Tuesday 25 April 2023 12:11

The Prince of Wales has allegedly recently settled a claim over phone hacking against publisher News Group Newspapers, the High Court has been told.

ICYM: Prince Harry set to give evidence in court case against Mirror newspaper publisher

Tuesday 25 April 2023 10:17

While a legal battle will commence this morning at the High Court in London, another hearing is already scheduled for the summer.

The Duke of Sussex is to return to the High Court in June to give evidence in his claim against a tabloid newspaper publisher over phone-hacking allegations.

Harry is one of a number of high-profile figures bringing damages claims against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

The trial of four “representative” cases is due to begin on May 9 and to last for six to seven weeks.

At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Julian Santos, for Harry and other figures bringing claims, said all the witnesses on their side would be giving evidence in person.

Prince Harry set to give evidence in court case against Mirror newspaper publisher

Tuesday 25 April 2023 09:55

Latest hearing in Prince Harry’s legal battle with UK press to begin today

Tuesday 25 April 2023 09:00

The latest hearing in a number of legal battles being fought by the Duke of Sussex against UK press organisations is due to take place at the High Court in London.

Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

NGN will ask a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought against the publisher by actor Hugh Grant.

Lawyers for the publisher are expected to argue at a hearing on Tuesday, before Mr Justice Fancourt, that Harry‘s claim was made too late and should be struck out.

The hearing is expected to last three days and the judge will determine whether their claims will progress to a trial, which is due to be heard in January next year.

The claim is one of a number of legal actions currently being brought by the duke, who appeared in person at the High Court last month for a preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of The Mail and Mail On Sunday.

He is also expected to give evidence at a trial over allegations of unlawful information against tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), due to begin next month, with Harry due to appear in court in June.

The publisher of titles including The Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People, MGN has previously settled a number of claims against it in relation to unlawful information gathering, as has NGN.

The Duke of Sussex is involved in other litigation against newspapers and is bringing two separate legal actions against ANL, one over The Mail On Sunday’s coverage of his judicial review against the Home Office about his security arrangements for his family when they are visiting the UK.

The other is over alleged unlawful information gathering at ANL titles, which is being brought alongside other high-profile figures including Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John.

Hearings took place last month in both of his legal actions against ANL and rulings are awaited in each.

Harry has been outspoken in his criticism of the British press, most recently in his memoir Spare and in a number of television interviews.

Tuesday’s hearing is due to start at 10.30am.

Monday 24 April 2023 15:34

Monday 24 April 2023 14:00

Monday 24 April 2023 13:00

