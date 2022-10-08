Royal Navy tests drones and robot mine hunters in breakthrough for underwater warfare

Lieutenant Chris Windsor controlled the Puma drone from on board the Type 23 frigate - LPhot Eddy Damulira

Drones and robot mine hunters that can protect the underwater battlespace of the future have been tested by the Royal Navy from warships for the first time.

The autonomous kit was tested off the frigate HMS Lancaster and minehunter HMS Hurworth with a view to it being used by NATO on future front-line operations.

It comes after the Navy confirmed it will buy a new ship to monitor the seabed for threats to underwater cables to counter the increased threat from Russia over a suspected attack on the Nordstream gas pipeline to Germany.

The exercise, which took place off the coast of Portugal last month, was the first time the Royal Navy sent warships to participate, with previous participation involving crewless boats and drones.

A Navy source told The Telegraph: “By sending warships for the first time, it shows the advancement in autonomous warfighting.”

HMS Lancaster served as the command hub for the multitude of drones and other underwater vehicles - LPhot Eddy Damulira

The exercise included 11 warships, 120 autonomous vehicles and 1,500 military and civilian personnel from 15 Nato nations, operating drones and underwater vessels.

“It’s no longer a stand alone venture,” the source added.

“The future of underwater battlespace is removing the person from the vessel. It's the next step towards progress of a more autonomous based underwater military.”

During the month’s training "Exercise Dynamic Messenger" was conducted, which was the first exercise under NATO command to use autonomous underwater systems, testing readiness across a variety of challenges including submarine threats and sea mines.

Throughout, HMS Lancaster served as the command hub for the multitude of drones and other underwater vehicles, feeding information to the other ships in the task force to allow them to make crucial decisions during the numerous scenarios.

Lieutenant Chris Windsor of 700X, the Royal Navy’s UAV Squadron and drone experts, controlled the Puma drone from on board the Type 23 frigate. The battery-powered, hand-launched drone is designed to cope with challenging environments across the globe, and is predominantly used for intelligence gathering.

REMUS 100 – a compact Autonomous Underwater Vehicle - LPhot Eddy Damulira

He said:“I’m an air traffic controller and the new technology gives us a lot more opportunity for varied jobs. I used to be only deployable on the two aircraft carriers, now I’ve operated from P2000s, Batch 2 Offshore Patrol Vessels and now a Type 23.

“There are so many other nations making use of autonomous vehicles so it’s important to keep the momentum we’ve generated in this exercise so that the Royal Navy remains at the cutting edge.”

Meanwhile HMS Hurworth hosted a next-generation variant of REMUS 100 – a compact Autonomous Underwater Vehicle used for mine countermeasures, harbour security and hydrographic surveys.

Lieutenant Thomas Hourigan, an Operations Officer on HMS Hurworth, said he believed the future of mine hunting with autonomous vessels will make the Navy “more successful and we will grow and adapt to the new technology”.

“We are always going to need people to make the final decisions but it’s all about the balance between the two,” he said.