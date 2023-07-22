Royal Navy teaches Ukrainians how to disarm lurking Russian bombs

Ukrainian servicemen are being trained by the Royal Navy how to use hi-tech equipment to spot Russian mines - Royal Navy/PA

Royal Navy diving experts have been training Ukrainian troops on disarming and diffusing Russian bombs, booby traps and mines.

The exercise was conducted in Loch Ewe, Scotland, and aimed to help the troops find and neutralise explosive devices lurking in their towns, fields, rivers and lakes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy’s Diving and Threat Exploitation Group taught their counterparts how to deal with free-floating buoyant mines, ground mines and improvised explosive devices in, on and around the water.

Cutting-edge submarine robots were used to help deliver the military drills. The course was delivered alongside Nato allies to help the Ukrainian Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures Team prepare for future operations.

It covered clearing deep water shipping lanes, rendering shallow water and beaches safe for amphibious raids, clearing ports, jetties and any other infrastructure from potential threats.

British forces have been upskilling the Ukrainian Army and Navy over the past 12 months to help them fight in the ongoing war.

The training is the latest being offered by the UK military - Royal Navy/PA

Lt Ali Aindow, the officer in charge of Delta Diving Unit 1, said: “It’s been great to be working with our close allies and partners again.

“The Ukrainian navy divers have been great, it’s been a brilliant opportunity to share experience and learn techniques from each other.

“The Ukrainians are really focused and their enthusiasm for the training has been amazing.”

The teams learnt how to identify and safely neutralise threats using the state-of-the-art technology with underwater image generation sensors.

“This training has delivered real value,” said Lt Cdr David Starkey, commanding officer of DTXG Delta and Echo Squadrons.

“The operational capability of all the nations has improved and this continued effort, working together again, has led to a really integrated team developing to counter explosive threats in the maritime environment.

“The relationships between the units and personnel continue to grow, bound by a common purpose and shared values.

“It demonstrates how we are stronger as a coherent team and how together we can defeat aggression to our nations’ sovereignty.”

The training aimed to help the troops find and neutralise explosive devices - Royal Navy/PA

At July’s Nato summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, leaders said that Ukraine should be able to join the military alliance at some point in the future – but stopped short of offering an immediate invitation.

This week, the Bulgarian parliament voted to send its first shipment of heavy military equipment to Kyiv.