A royal MUA swears by this de-puffing eye product
Is it just me, or is Zoom really good at magnifying under-eye bags? Even the hardiest of concealers don’t seem to cover mine these days, no matter how much sleep I manage to get.
Eye creams are an interesting one – some experts claim they’re not necessary, while others insist they contain ingredients developed especially for the delicate under-eye area. I’m not particularly good at remembering to apply mine daily, but I do love an eye product with a cooling rollerball applicator, and it turns I'm not alone.
Hannah Martin is the go-to make-up artist for the royals: she's rumoured to have done Princess Eugenie's wedding make-up, as well as held tutorials for Kate Middleton in the lead up to her big day (she chose to do her own make-up for the occasion).
“Puffy under eyes are my nemesis,” says Martin. “Even when I’m rested and at my healthiest I have bags under my eyes.” Needless to say, she has some pretty good advice when it comes to treating and covering them, and she starts by advising people get plenty of sleep and water. “I also find too much salt makes my eyes look worse, so always avoid takeaways the night before a big job.” (There's science to support this belief, as excess salt consumption can cause water retention, which may lead to puffiness).
“To reduce puffiness before make-up application, cooling the area can help to instantly tighten the skin,” explains Martin “The age-old trick of keeping teaspoons in the fridge is a great at-home remedy, or you can just hold a flannel that’s been rinsed in cold water across the eyes."
“I then like to use an eye cream with a cryogenic applicator to continue the cooling, tightening sensation,” Martin adds. “The Beauty Pie Pure Ceramides Elastic Boost Eye Moisture Serum (which costs just £7 to members) has a number of small metal balls in the applicator which gently cool and massage the skin around the eye.”
Martin also recommends the Lancôme Advanced Genifique Yeux Light-Pearl, and Clarins Multi-Active Eye Care for the same reason, and advises people to follow with a pink-toned concealer to neutralise any purple-blue tones under the eyes.
“You don’t need to overload the skin,” she adds, “just a little in the inner corner over the darkest area will help lift and neutralise the colour, so when you apply your usual concealer over the top you won’t get that dull, greyish shadow coming through.”
