Royal Mint begins production of first coins for circulation featuring the King

Claire Hayhurst, PA
·5 min read

Production of the first coins of the King for circulation has started at the Royal Mint, beginning the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to her son’s portrait on the nation’s coinage.

The move represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation, with a memorial 50 pence in honour of the late Queen appearing in the public’s change through banks and post offices from December.

Workers at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, south Wales, will produce 9.6 million copies of the coin to mark the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

In tribute to the Queen, the reverse of the 50p features the design that originally appeared on coins to commemorate her coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

The 50p coin (Alistair Heap/PA)
The memorial 50p coin in honour of the Queen (Alistair Heap/PA)

It includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield, with emblems of the home nations – a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

There are approximately 27 billion coins bearing the portrait of the late Queen currently in circulation in the UK and these will remain legal tender, being replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet demand.

Historically, it has been common for coins featuring different monarchs to be used at the same time and this will now happen with coins of the late Queen and Charles.

Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said: “For many people this will be the first time in their lives that they have seen a new monarch appear on money.

“It represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation and will usher in a new era where the coins of Queen Elizabeth II and Charles co-circulate in the UK.

“The new memorial 50 pence marks a moment in history and honours a landmark reign that lasted for 70 years.”

The coins will be made on demand in line with the wishes of the King and the late Queen, who asked for minimal waste during the process.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, confirmed that “nothing is removed or changed just for change’s sake”.

Mr Jennings officially started production of the coins (Alistair Heap/PA)
Mr Jennings officially started production of the coins (Alistair Heap/PA)

“It wasn’t unusual to see two or three different monarchs on coins before decimalisation,” she said.

“As a result of decimalisation, most people under the age of 50 only ever have seen Queen Elizabeth II in their pockets.”

The 50 pence coin was chosen as it is one of the most popular for people to start collecting.

“I think it is really poignant that the King’s first coins are in tribute to his late mother,” Ms Morgan added.

“The only difference on the reverse of the coin is the date on either side of the leek, which is 2022 rather than 1953.”

It takes between 18 months to two years to design a coin, with the monarch personally signing off each one.

Before her death, the Queen signed off a number of coins – including a Harry Potter commemorative series – and production of these will continue.

This will mean that two of the Harry Potter series will feature the Queen, with the final two bearing the portrait of the King.

The coins will be packed in cartons of 100,000 before being delivered to banks (Alistair Heap/PA)
The coins will be packed in cartons of 100,000 before being delivered to banks (Alistair Heap/PA)

Production of coins with the Queen’s portrait will conclude by the end of the year.

Acclaimed British artist Martin Jennings, who usually works in bronze and stone, designed the official portrait of Charles to be struck onto coins.

In the portrait, Charles faces to the left, the opposite direction to his mother. This is because tradition states monarchs face the opposite way to their predecessors on coinage.

Tradition also dictates that Kings do not wear crowns in their portraits on coins, while Queens are pictured crowned.

Mr Jennings worked with images of Charles taken to mark his 70th birthday and began by drawing his design on paper, before creating a model in plaster.

“It is extremely painstaking work with microns of material,” he said. “It has to be an absolute likeness. It is a portrait of the monarch but also of the individual.”

The completed plaster cast was then handed to experts at the Royal Mint, where it was digitally reduced to fit the size of each coin denomination.

“It has been a big design challenge,” Mr Jennings said. “The placing of everything is exactly precise, such as the spacing between the letters, the proximity with the head.

Mr Jennings with the coin (Alistair Heap/PA)
Mr Jennings with the coin (Alistair Heap/PA)

“It is a huge honour. It is extraordinary to think that the smallest piece of work that I have ever done is that one that is going to be reproduced in the most multiples.”

Previous works by Mr Jennings include a sculpture of poet Sir John Betjeman at St Pancras Station, one of nurse Mary Seacole by Westminster Bridge and a bronze bust of the Queen Mother at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Mr Jennings, who officially started production of the 50p coins at the Royal Mint, described seeing them in person as “astonishing”.

“So many are so quickly produced and they are all so perfect, it is remarkable,” he said.

To make the 9.6 million coins, four presses will be running for 16 hours a day at the Royal Mint’s site.

Each press can strike 400 coins per minute, making around 20,000 coins an hour.

The coins are checked and counted before being packed into cartons of 100,000, which are then sent to banks and sorting offices across the country.

Latest Stories

  • King Charles 50p coins struck for the first time

    Sculptor Martin Jennings, who created the image of the King, describes it as a remarkable experience.

  • First coins to feature King Charles III to be circulated - with two crucial differences

    The first coins featuring King Charles III will be in circulation from December. The Royal Mint is making 9.6 million copies of the 50p coin, which also pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. The new 50p pieces represent the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation.

  • King Charles had a sweet wish for Princess Charlotte when she was born

    Although he's now best known as the King, Charles is also a doting grandparent – and he had the sweetest wish for Princess Charlotte when she was born back in...

  • Prince George And Princess Charlotte Have New Last Names, But It's Complicated

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's last names have changed (again!) and it's all kinds of complicated between Wales and Cambridge.

  • Artist behind the King’s coin was inspired by mother’s childhood collection

    The coins will begin appearing in the public’s purse from December.

  • 'She was the most extraordinary lady': Countess of Carnarvon reflects on the Queen’s reign

    'She was the most extraordinary lady' said the Countess of Carnarvon as she reflected on Queen Elizabeth II's reign in an interview on GMB 'She was the most extraordinary lady. She would just try to put me at ease when she was arriving.'The Countess of Carnarvon recalls her fond memories of the Queen.GMB/ITV

  • Survivor player makes crucial merge mistake in deleted scene

    There is one thing you should not do at a 'Survivor' merge, yet that is exactly what one contestant did in a scene that did not make it to TV.

  • The Brachel Is a Dreamy ‘Brigitte Bardot Meets Rachel Green’ Haircut

    ’60s meets ’90s.

  • A guide to Nick Cannon's kids, from Rise Messiah to Roc and Roe

    A long overdue (wink!) breakdown of all the Cannon kids and their moms after the birth of his 10th child: Rise Messiah Cannon in September 2022.

  • Hellberg helps Senators win fourth straight by beating hot Stars

    OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.