Royal Mike Tindall Reveals Relatable Reason He Wants to Give Son Lucas a Cheap Christmas Gift

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Mike Tindall smiles during a Rugby for Heroes 10th anniversary dinner at the DoubleTree by Hilton on January 29, 2022 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)
Matthew Horwood/Getty

From a frozen bag of peas to spilled milk, Mike Tindall is sharing his tips on gift ideas for toddlers.

Tindall, 44, whose wife is Zara — the daughter of Princess Anne and niece of King Charles III — hilariously weighed in on what to get little ones for Christmas on Wednesday's installment of his The Good, The Bag & The Rugby podcast.

Chatting with co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne, the trio discussed the kind of Christmas gifts their families will exchange this year.

Haskell, who welcomed his first child with wife Chloe Madeley in August, revealed that the pair will not be giving one another gifts since they just bought and renovated a home. As for their daughter Bodhi Rae, Haskell joked that she will be given "a box with wrapping paper in it."

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day 3 'Ladies Day' of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall

He explained, "If you look at kids up to the age of 3, they're not interested in the present at all. Everyone goes 'You can't do that, you can't do it.' A hundred percent, for the next two years, she's getting a box, wrapped with wrapping paper, with wrapping paper in it. And you can just pull it all out."

Tindall offered a similar sentiment and told the new dad to "just get her a bag with frozen peas 'cause that's all Lucas wants. A bag of frozen peas, pour it out on the floor."

He then joked that his and Zara's son has "a playroom full of stuff" but is "not interested."

Instead, the 21-month-old tot would rather play with everyday household items, said Tindall, who also shares daughter Mia Grace, 8, and Lena Elizabeth, 4, with Zara, 41.

"Go to the fridge, take all the milk out, try and crack the bottle, spill it all on the floor," the father of three joked.

This isn't the first time Tindall has opened up about the little royals behind the scenes. In June, he discussed having a front-row seat to Prince Louisantics during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," Tindall said on the podcast at the time. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

He added, "Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high."

