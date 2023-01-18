Royal Mail restarts limited overseas post after cyber-attack

Royal Mail worker sorts parcels and letters

Royal Mail has restarted the export of parcels from a backlog, and will accept new letters for overseas, as it tries to recover from a cyber-attack.

Parcels that have already been processed will start to be moved in "limited volumes" the firm said.

But no new parcels should be submitted for now, it said.

Royal Mail was the victim of a ransomware attack last week, and it is still working with security authorities "to mitigate the impact".

Ransomware is malicious computer software that encrypts data and locks up systems. Criminals usually demand payment for releasing the data.

Last week, Royal Mail told customers they would not be able to send letters or parcels overseas until the matter was resolved.

On Wednesday Royal Mail said it was trying out "operational workarounds", but it asked customers not to send post yet that needs a customs declaration.

Analysis box by Joe Tidy, Cyber reporter

Royal Mail is remaining tight-lipped about what is happening in its depot centres around the country.

As a private company it is required to keep the authorities and regulators informed about the situation, but it has chosen to say very little to the public.

The firm is still referring to the cyber-attack as a "cyber incident" and is refusing to say publicly that it is ransomware, days after reporters confirmed it.

These distinctions matter because ransomware attacks often involve the encryption, destruction or theft of company, and sometimes customer, data.

It also brings up the thorny issue of whether or not the company will pay the cyber-criminals - something police forces the world over discourage.

The company won't say if it is negotiating with the hackers, but their statement says they are "trialling operational workarounds" which implies they are not paying the criminals.

But, as with many cases of ransomware, it won't be easy to know unless they tell us.

Story continues

Firms that rely on posting items overseas have expressed irritation at the impact on their business.

Sam Cannon, who sells her artwork abroad, said the latest statement would not change exporters in her position.

"Everything needs a customs declaration, so nothing has changed for many small businesses like mine.

"I've had to cancel all overseas sales right now, and have no idea when things will be normal again with so few updates from Royal Mail."

However, she has some items stuck in transit, including original paintings, that may now be delivered.

Royal Mail apologised for the disruption.

"Our initial focus will be to clear mail that has already been processed and is waiting to be despatched," it said in a statement.

It said from 7:00pm on Thursday, customers can start sending international letters which do not need a customs declaration.

It asked customers not to send international parcels.

Letters and parcels coming into the UK were affected by "minor delays" but otherwise were operating normally and domestic postal services had not been affected, it said.