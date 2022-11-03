Royal Mail reveals stamps to feature the Queen's silhouette, for Christmas 2022

Royal Mail

The Royal Mail has released its Christmas stamps for 2022 — and they will be the last to feature the silhouette of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

The six illustrations, designed by award-winning artist Katie Ponder, focus on key moments in the traditional Christmas story. From the journey to Bethlehem to Jesus' birth, each stamp has been created to provide a fresh and contemporary feel to the classic Nativity story.

Available to buy online now, the stamps feature a barcode which will allow customers to watch a seasonal video created for Royal Mail by Aardman studio. Simply scan the barcode via the Royal Mail App, and watch Shaun the Sheep and his friends sending some festive cheer to the Farmer's dog.

"Our Christmas stamp issue is always much anticipated, and it is one we particularly look forward to. The charming style of these designs sets the perfect tone for the festive season," David Gold, Director of External Affairs & Policy, Royal Mail, said.

Before you begin posting your Christmas cards, remember that after 31st January 2023, regular stamps without a barcode will no longer be valid. You can either choose to use these stamps before this deadline or swap them for the new barcoded ones through the Stamp Swap Out scheme. If you try to use an old stamp, you may be subject to a surcharge. For more information about how to swap your old stamps, see our explainer here.

