Royal Mail profits plunge but it is gearing up for busiest ever Christmas
Royal Mail has reported a 90.2% drop in first half pre-tax profits, but cheered sales growth as parcel revenues leapt boosted by scores of people doing online shopping during the pandemic.
The company said pretax profits decreased to £17 million in the six months to September 27, compared to £173 million a year earlier. That was due to a number of factors, including costs linked to Covid-19, redundancies, and letter revenue declines.
But group revenue improved to £5.7 billion from £5.2 billion, boosted by a surge in online shopping during the pandemic.
Keith Williams, interim executive chair, said: "For the first time, parcels revenue at Royal Mail is now larger than letters revenue, representing 60% of total revenue, compared with 47% in the prior period. GLS delivered strong revenue growth of 21.7%.”
The latest lockdown, looming Black Friday event, and customers’ concerns about people not getting gifts in time, is expected to lead to more online orders being delivered.
In October Royal Mail started collecting parcels and mail from people's homes for the first time as it attempts to grab a bigger share of the parcel market.
Williams said: “We are already working hard to deliver Christmas, recruiting around 33,000 additional flexible workers in Royal Mail over the peak season, and we continue to provide significant support to the Government's Covid-19 testing programme and the distribution of protective equipment.”
More to follow….
