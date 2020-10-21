Have your say: Will you use the Royal Mail's Parcel Collect service?

Households with packages they need to send will now be able to do so without leaving their home after Royal Mail launched its pick-up service nationwide.

Postmen and women will pick up parcels from the doorsteps of people’s homes across the UK, as the company tries to grab a bigger share of the booming parcel market.

Dubbed ‘Royal Mail Parcel Collect’, the service will pick up parcels – that can weigh up to 20kg and can be a little over twice the size of most airplane hand luggage (61cm by 46cm by 46cm) – for 72p per parcel.

Pre-paid return packages can also be collected for 60p per item.

It has been hailed as “one of the biggest changes to the daily delivery since the launch of the post box in 1852”.

Royal Mail has been testing its system in the west of England, but will now roll it out nationwide.

Customers will be able to get their parcels collected every day apart from Sundays.

