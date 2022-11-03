Royal Mail Christmas stamps to feature Queen’s silhouette for final time

Royal Mail has released a Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen’s silhouette for the final time.

The set of six Art Deco-style stamps focus on key moments from the Nativity, and each bears an outline of the late monarch for the last time in more than 50 years.

Designed by Arnold Machin, the distinctive silhouette of the Queen’s profile facing left and wearing the Diamond Diadem has appeared on festive stamps since 1967, according to the Postal Museum.

New Royal Mail stamps
One of six new stamps celebrating Christmas 2022 exclusively illustrated by artist Katie Ponder (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail’s colourful Christmas 2022 first and second-class stamp collection was designed by Kent-based artist Katie Ponder.

They depict key images from the Nativity story, including the journey to Bethlehem and the Magi being guided by the star.

Each stamp also bears a barcode which customers can scan via the Royal Mail app to watch a festive video of Shaun the Sheep, created by Aardman Studios.

New Royal Mail stamps
Royal Mail’s Christmas 2022 stamp collection (Royal Mail/PA)

Royal Mail policy director David Gold said: “Our Christmas stamp issue is always much anticipated, and it is one we particularly look forward to.

“The charming style of these designs sets the perfect tone for the festive season.”

Royal Mail also worked on the collection with The Reverend Lucy Winkett, Rector of St James’s Church in Piccadilly, central London.

Post offices have urged people posting Christmas cards this year to send them early – by December 19 for parcels using second-class stamps, and by December 21 for those sent first-class.

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H