Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson to step down

Royal Mail boss Simon Thompson is to step down from his role, the owner of the postal giant has said.

Mr Thompson said he believed it was the "right time" to go after Royal Mail and the main postal union struck a deal that could end a long-running dispute.

He has had a difficult two years in charge of the firm.

Mr Thompson had come under pressure after he was accused of misleading MPs when he denied Royal Mail tracked workers' productivity.

He will remain in post until the end of October, and the board is in "advanced stages" of appointing a new chief executive, it said.

There were reports that Mr Thompson had become "increasingly disillusioned" during strike action by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

It is believed leaders of Royal Mail's parent company, International Distributions Services, also wanted fresh leadership at the firm after the dispute over pay and conditions.

Last month, union bosses recommended that workers accept the new deal which would end the dispute. Union members will be balloted later this month.

Mr Thompson's position within the company was weakened after he was recalled by MPs to give evidence in January.

This followed "hundreds" of complaints about the accuracy of an earlier testimony, in which he denied that the firm tracked workers' productivity through their handheld computers.

MPs also questioned his denial that Royal Mail prioritised parcels over letters.

In the statement announcing his departure, Mr Thompson said he had been "incredibly proud to lead Royal Mail during this crucial period".

He said the firm "now has a chance to compete and grow" after changes to the business and the agreement with the union.

"It is now the right time to hand over to a new chief executive," he said.

Board chairman Keith Williams said Mr Thompson had made a "significant contribution" to the firm.