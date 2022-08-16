Royal Mail’s AR Transformers stamps: Release date, how to buy, and prices

Royal Mail is launching Transformers stamps to celebrate British artists’ contribution to the series. (Royal Mail)

Royal Mail is launching a Transformers collection containing 13 special stamps to celebrate Britain’s contribution to the global franchise.

The stamps even have an Augmented Reality (AR) feature allowing fans to scan the stamp and watch a clip from the original animated Transformers TV series.

Transformers fans will be delighted to see their favourites on the stamps, such as Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Starscream, Grimlock, Shockwave, Arcee, and Soundwave.

Meanwhile the Dinobots, (Grimlock, Snar, Slug, Sludge, and Swoop) feature on a miniature sheet.

This brand new set of stamps was designed by British comic artists Andrew Wildman, Stephen Baskerville, and John-Paul Bove, who have all contributed to the Transformers series.

The Transformers stamps have also been printed with a hidden ink which reveals each of the character’s faction logos and names in the Cybertronian alphabet when under UV light.

Matt Parkes, Director of Stamps and Collectibles, Royal Mail, said: “Since The Transformers burst onto the scene in 1984, British writers and artists have made a substantial contribution to the ongoing story of the popular warring mechanoids; to this day many continue to do so and have inspired new artists to do the same.

“We are delighted to be able to celebrate their work with this stunning set of stamps - which calls back not only to the early comics but also – by using the Royal Mail App to trigger hidden content - the original cartoon series as well!”

Find out everything you need to know about getting your hands on the Transformers stamps below.

When is the release date for the Royal Mail Transformer stamp collection?

The Royal Mail Transformer stamp collection will go on sale on September 1, 2022.

Where can I buy the Royal Mail Transformer stamp collection?

The stamp collection will be available to buy directly from the Royal Mail website or by calling 03457 641 641.

How much do the Royal Mail Transformer stamps cost?

Prices in the Royal Mail Transformers collaboration range from £0.30 to £69.99.

First Day Envelope Stamps (£0.30)

Prestige First Day Cover (£4.35)

Miniature Sheet (£5.38)

Miniature Sheet Pack (£5.70)

Postcards (£6.30)

Fan Sheet Optimus Prime/Bumblebee/Megatron (£7)

Stamp Sheet Souvenir (£7.10)

Stamp Set (£11.20)

Stamp Pack (£11.50)

Collectors Sheet (£12.40)

FirstFay Cover (£14.10)

Presentation Pack (£17.50)

Medal Cover (£19.99)

Prestige Stamp Book (£21.25)

Stamp Ingot Optimus Prime/Bumblebee (£24.99)

Framed Collectors Sheet (£29.99)

Framed Bumblebee Fan Sheet (£39.99)

Framed Stamps and Miniature Sheet (£44.99)

Transformers Bundle (£47.57)

Limited Edition Prestige Stamp Book (£49.99)

Transformers Framed Giclee Print (£69.99)

The sheets of Transformers stamps cost the same as regular Royal Mail stamps.

For example, a sheet of 60 first class stamps cost £57, while 30 first class stamps cost £28.50. A sheet of £1.85 stamps costs £111, while 30 £1.85 stamps cost £55.50.