Royal insiders 'furious' at claim Prince William ignored Prince Harry's messages the day Queen died

William and Harry (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

Royal courtiers are said to be furious over claims that Prince William ignored his brother’s messages on the day that Queen Elizabeth died.

In a new book, Omid Scobie alleges that the Prince of Wales did not respond when Harry attempted to contact him as they raced to be at their grandmother’s bedside at Balmoral in September last year. Scobie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biographer, claims Harry was “kept in the dark” by the family.

“It was upsetting to witness,” a source close to the Sussexes told Scobie. “(Harry) was completely by himself on this.” However, a palace insider told the Daily Mirror: “It appears no matter what happens behind closed doors, even in a time of such pain and grief, that where the royal family are concerned it will one day emerge.

“Nothing is off limits with William and Kate appearing to be this author’s number one target. It only takes a few months for the knives to come out again and the wounds to be opened up.”

The Queen died at 3.10pm on September 8, 2022. Harry travelled separately to Scotland from other members of his family with his flight leaving at 5.35pm.

The news of the Queen’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace at 6.30pm while he was in the air — with Scobie saying Harry was “crushed” at learning of her death from a news report. The new book, Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy’s Fight For Survival, also claims William’s relationship with his brother is damaged beyond repair.

The new claims come only a day after hopes of healing the rift were briefly raised when Harry reportedly called the King to wish him a happy 75th birthday in what was described as a “warm conversation”. It was said to be such a success that father and son made plans to speak again next week.

The King also spoke to Meghan who arranged a video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet singing Happy Birthday to their grandfather, it was claimed.

Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ Archewell all declined to comment.