Royal Farms Aims to Hire 2,000 New Employees Companywide

Royal Farms

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the upcoming openings of numerous stores throughout the region and warmer months approaching, Royal Farms is ramping up a large-scale hiring effort that aims to bring on over 2,000 new employees over the span of the next three months.



Royal Farms associates hired in full- and part-time positions enjoy competitive pay (as much as $17.50 an hour), medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401 (k)-retirement plan, paid vacation for full time employees, and an employee discount program for food. Hourly management positions can earn up to $23 an hour.

Royal Farms recently introduced a new benefit for all employees called Earned Wage Access which allows any active employee access to their earned wages daily.

As part of its ongoing mission to be an employer of choice Royal Farms has several recognition programs geared towards recognizing hard work, great customer service and seniority. Additionally, Royal Farms has increased starting wages for all store employees an average of 20% over the last 18 months and is now offering eligible employees vacation time after only 6 months of service.

Those who are interested to start their career at Royal Farms can visit https://nowhiring.com/royalfarmsjobs/. By doing so you will be working for a company that has been repeatedly voted a national Best Midsize Employer as well as a Best Employer for Diversity.

For more information, please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms:

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Royal Farms also offers customers the best coffee experience with a Swiss-made coffee brewing system that brews the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee one cup at a time. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast-food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com



