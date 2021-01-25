Royal family wish Scots happy Burns Night

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent
·4 min read

The royal family have wished Scots around the globe a happy Burns Night with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity sending NHS workers a traditional Scottish treat.

Staff from a Dundee hospital enjoyed a celebration lunch of haggis, neeps and tatties thanks to NHS Charities Together, which William and Kate support as patrons, and Tayside Health Fund.

The Prince of Wales toasted those north of the border in a video message after reciting some of the words of Burns’ famous song Auld Lang Syne, while in separate footage the Duchess of Cornwall read her favourite verse from the poet – My Heart’s In The Highlands.

The Queen’s official Twitter account wished its Scottish followers a happy Burns night, the annual celebration held on the poet’s birthday – January 25, and also posted lines from My Heart’s In The Highlands.

NHS staff enjoy their haggis as they watch William and Kate’s video message (Kensington Palace/NHS Tayside)
Kate wore a tartan dress as she joined William in recording a video message praising the work of NHS Tayside, which saw 200 of its staff treating coronavirus patients at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee served the traditional Scottish meal.

In their video message, William said: “Hello to everyone at NHS Tayside. We know Burns Night is a special evening for Scots around the world – a time to come together to eat, drink and to celebrate the life and work of Robert Burns.”

Kate, who also wore her Emilia Wickstead tartan dress in 2019 to the Queen’s Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch for the extended royal family, added: ”Sadly this year is a little different.

“And for many of you working on the frontline, tonight will be a very different occasion, as you work tirelessly through this pandemic to protect the most vulnerable in our society.”

In the message, played over lunchtime to a multi-disciplinary Covid-19 response team who work in the dedicated Covid-19 Intensive Care and High Dependency Units at Ninewells Hospital, William, 38, told staff: “We want to say a huge thank you for all of the work you are doing and the sacrifices you are making.

“As a token of our appreciation, we’ve teamed up with NHS Charities Together to provide you with a Haggis dinner.”

Kate, 39, said: “We hope you enjoy it, and look forward to better times together soon,” and the couple wished good health to the staff, saying: “Slainte Mhath!”

Aides declined to say whether William and Kate normally celebrated Burns Night but Scotland holds a special place in their hearts.

The couple, who are known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn north of the border, met at the University of St Andrews and are regular visitors to the Queen’s Balmoral estate in the Highlands.

The Cambridge’s gesture comes after William and Kate’s royal train trip to Scotland before Christmas, to thank key and frontline workers, provoked veiled criticism from the Scottish Government about its timing while Covid cases were still prevalent and many parts of the UK were subject to strict Covid rules.

Two royal warrant holders, Edinburgh-based food and wine emporium Valvona and Crolla, and the Fisher and Donaldson bakery in Cupar, Fife, donated Burns biscuits and gift boxes to hospital staff at the request of Kensington Palace.

Camilla recorded a message for the University of Aberdeen’s virtual Extraordinary Burns Supper. Clarence House
Camilla recorded a message for the University of Aberdeen’s virtual Extraordinary Burns Supper. Clarence House

Camilla, who is known by her Scottish title of Duchess of Rothesay when north of the border, recorded her video message for the University of Aberdeen’s virtual Extraordinary Burns Supper event, in her role as the institution’s chancellor.

In the footage, posted on the university’s YouTube account, she praised students and staff for making the celebration possible adding: “I am quite sure, therefore, that the great Bard would have heartily approved of this evening: of its fun and light-heartedness; and also of its compassionate aim of supporting The Development Trust’s work in extremely challenging days.

“Please keep going, stay strong, stay safe – and carry the inspiring spirit of Burns Night with you throughout the year.”

    INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made it official Monday: quarterbacks coach and former CFLer Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive co-ordinator. He will become the NFL's third Black offensive co-ordinator, replacing Nick Sirianni who took the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job last week. The other two Black offensive co-ordinators are Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay's Byron Leftwich. Those two teams will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Brady had been the Colts quarterbacks coach each of the past two seasons after serving as Indy’s assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the previous 16 seasons in the CFL — the first seven as a quarterback with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto and Montreal, the last nine as a coach and six of those as the offensive co-ordinator with the Alouettes or Argonauts. Brady was part of Grey Cup championship teams in 2009 and 2010 with Montreal and 2017 with Toronto. It's been a busy couple of weeks since the Colts were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo and starting quarterback Philip Rivers announced they were retiring. Then came the Sirianni announcement. And things could get even busier for Colts coach Frank Reich this week. NFL Network reported Sirianni plans to hire Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon as his new defensive co-ordinator and Indy's passing game specialist, Kevin Patullo, to serve in a similar capacity with the Eagles. Gannon started his coaching career as a student assistant at Louisville then followed Bobby Petrino to the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. Gannon joined the St. Louis Rams as a college scout in 2009 and worked for them as a pro scout in 2010 and 2011 before leaving for Tennessee. After a brief stop with the Titans, he spent four seasons on the Minnesota Vikings staff before he was hired by the Colts in 2018. Patullo, a New Jersey native, spent his first two seasons in Indy as the receivers coach. He's also worked with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets since starting his coaching career as a graduate assistant for South Florida in 2003. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press