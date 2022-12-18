Royal family return to Sandringham tradition, but this Christmas everything will feel different

Sandringham - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

When the nation tunes in after lunch on December 25 for the King’s first Christmas speech, it will witness a new royal era unfold.

The annual broadcast was one of the late Queen’s best-loved traditions, an opportunity for her to summarise the year in a rare personal address that was an integral part of Christmas Day for families up and down the country.

It is one of the many festive traditions that Charles will adopt as he seeks to maintain a sense of continuity.

As senior members of the family gather at Sandringham next weekend, they will mark a return to the festive seasons of old - the first gathering at the Norfolk estate in three years and the first any of them will have known without the Queen at the helm.

But for all the familiarity, the change will be stark.

The family dynamic has witnessed a seismic shift since it last gathered there in 2019, having lost its beating heart with the deaths of both Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen's speech 2021

Now, though, it is time for the younger generation to step up. Prince Louis, four, is expected to take part in the traditional Christmas Day walk to church for the first time.

As always with royal children, a final decision will not be made until the day. But if he is keen, he will join his siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, both of whom have had plenty of practice greeting members of the public in recent months and will no doubt show young Louis the ropes.

Charlotte was four when she took part in her first Christmas “walkabout” in 2019, winning hearts as she hugged well-wishers and accepted gifts including an inflatable flamingo from crowds outside the Church of St Mary Magdalene.

The bittersweet royal reunion will be tinged with sadness but Charles is said to be determined it will also celebrate the late Queen’s legacy.

Both she and Prince Philip will be sorely missed, with toasts affectionately raised in their memory. Her unrivalled service to her country is likely to be a theme of the King’s message.

But aside from the changes, it will also be a comfortingly familiar celebration, with young and old enjoying the traditional exchange of jokey gifts on Christmas Eve, the turkey with all the trimmings and the walk around the estate.

Camilla Queen consort

The Queen Consort is also expected to invite her children and grandchildren to Sandringham for Christmas for the first time, The Sun reports.

A source told the paper: “Camilla is keen that her family are at the heart of Christmas, particularly as Charles won’t have his youngest son there.”

As always, the beginning of the festive period will be marked early next week with a pre-Christmas lunch for the extended family at Buckingham Palace.

The lunch was cancelled at the last minute last year amid fears of the omicron Covid variant and was last held in 2019.

For decades, the monarch invited her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to join her for the private lunch, giving her the chance to catch up and celebrate with those who would not be at Sandringham.

Up to 70 guests will attend, including the King’s siblings, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Charles’s many nieces and nephews as well as the late Queen’s cousins - the Gloucesters, the Duke of Kent and the Michaels of Kent.

As it is a private occasion, the only glimpses of the royals will be car shots as they sweep into the palace gates in their finest evening wear.

Prince and Princess of Wales

In the following days, the late Queen would always take a train to Sandringham for the Christmas period, where she opted to remain until February 6 - the anniversary of her accession.

The King is expected to have a shorter break, with a busy diary of engagements in January sandwiched around the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which is expected to further inflame tensions.

Last year, as the scourge of coronavirus still lingered, the late Queen remained at Windsor Castle for Christmas, where she was joined for a pared-back celebration by the then Prince Charles, Camilla and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Duke of York and his former wife, the Duchess of York, are understood to have joined them.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as they were then, hosted the Middleton family at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, while the Princess Royal and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who tested positive for Covid, isolated at their country estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.

For the previous year the royals marked the occasion, like the rest of the country, in lockdown.

Next week will therefore see a return to the Christmases of old as they gather together at Sandringham.

All the familiar traditions, but with a new line-up.