Royal Family ‘Relieved’ That Harry and Meghan Coronation ‘Distraction’ Now Settled

The royal family is “relieved” that the will-they-won’t-they over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance at King Charles’ coronation has been brought to a close by an announcement that Harry will be at the ceremony but Meghan won’t, with one friend of King Charles and Queen Camilla describing it as a “reasonable solution.”

The friend told The Daily Beast: “Charles will be thrilled that Harry will be there. He has always made it very clear that he loves both his sons.”

Asked if Charles would be relieved that Meghan was not attending, the friend refused to be drawn, but said, “It’s a reasonable solution. I think everyone will just be relieved that this distraction is now settled.”

The remarks mirror an understandable desire at the palace to shift attention to the coronation itself, rather than the familial drama surrounding it.

Hours before the decision was announced, a source told the Daily Mirror that organizers were “exasperated” by the couple's indecision, with one saying: “It’s all very frantic, complete chaos to be frank. There is a plan, which is supposed to be the blueprint of how the day should operate, but things are changing daily which is causing massive headaches.”

Harry’s attendance will likely not be without controversy but across the wider family in general, there is still strong affection for Harry, in contrast to the generally cooler feelings towards Meghan. Even Sarah Ferguson, for example, recently told an interviewer that she “does not really know” Meghan.

Similarly, although his popularity has plummeted in recent months, there is still significantly greater sympathy and approval for Harry among the British general public than there is for Meghan. Her absence, therefore, massively reduces the possibility of an outbreak of boos among the crowd gathered at Westminster Abbey next month.

For several members of the family it will be the first opportunity to see Harry without Meghan present in some time, although the fact that the Sussexes are already briefing, via the tweets of Omid Scobie, that the visit will be “quick,” would appear to rule out the prospect of a meeting between Harry and his father or brother.

I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) April 12, 2023

On Harry’s last visit to the U.K., to attend the opening sessions of a court case he is bringing against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Charles’ side briefed he was “too busy” to meet Harry.

It seems hard to imagine, therefore, he will be able to find the time for a chat on the weekend of 6 May. As for a meeting with his brother, forget it: a friend of William’s told The Daily Beast: “Relations are so bad between the brothers that it would be a miracle if they look each other in the eye at Westminster Abbey. No-one thinks they will be meeting up for a quiet pint.”

Sources have told The Daily Beast that Prince William considers his brother betrayed him by the series of revelations and attacks he made on him and Kate in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan and his book, Spare.

In the statement today, which drew an end to months of speculation, Buckingham Palace said they were “pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” but added, “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

In a sign that the Sussexes were minded to be diplomatic, they appear to have briefed that Archie’s fourth birthday, which falls on May 6, is responsible for her non-attendance, when in fact it is far more likely that her decision not to attend is linked to the refusal of the royal family to offer her the apology Harry has demanded.

The royals insist they have nothing to apologize for and it is understood there has been no direct contact between Harry and his brother or father since he published his book.

Harry will not take part in any ceremonial aspects of the coronation and will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony, with that privilege reserved for working royals, The Daily Beast understands.

