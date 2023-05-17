What the Royal family is really worth to Britain

Whatever you think of the Royal Family, its regular appearance in the international news cycle helps keep the country on the world stage - TS/GoffPhotos.com

In the run up to Charles III’s Coronation, there was a palpable feeling of excitement on London’s streets. Flags fluttered, Royal memorabilia packed the shop windows and the pavements buzzed with French, Italian and American chatter. It seemed as though the city was finally bidding goodbye to its long post-pandemic slump.

How much of that was down to the celebrations? Though it’s too soon for tangible figures, May 2023 flight bookings from both America and western Europe were around ten per cent higher than during the same period in 2019 according to Visit Britain. Meanwhile, Visit England estimates suggest that the extra Bank Holiday could mean a £1.2 billion boost to the economy in terms of domestic tourism.

The effect should be felt for a while to come too. It wasn’t just tourists and London residents who experienced the atmosphere but TV viewers around the world as well. Al Jazeera ran a live blog; Melissa Kirsch, deputy editor of culture and lifestyle at the New York Times, admitted it had “made me into an instant, if temporary, royal superfan” and around 20 million UK viewers tuned in to watch.

Around 20 million UK viewers tuned in to watch the Coronation - getty

Whatever you think of the Royal family, its regular appearance in the international news cycle helps keep the country on the world stage and for many it is synonymous with the UK – as much part of the idea of Britain as afternoon tea and changeable weather. “It’s a bit like Blackpool rock,” says the Royal biographer and TV presenter Gyles Brandreth. “Royalty runs right through Britain’s centre”.

He believes the family is an integral part of ‘Brand Britain’ and a key selling point to the rest of the world. “With things like the Coronation or the Queen’s funeral, billions tune in because of the royal heritage. It’s the pageantry, the late Queen, Windsor Castle,” he says.

As brand ambassadors go, it would be hard to find anyone more famous. “The fact that the world refers to the British Royal family as the default royal family (as opposed to the Spanish, Greek or other royals) shows how strong the branding is,” says The Telegraph’s Associate Editor and Royal commentator Camilla Tominey. “They are seen as being at the forefront of Brand Britain and pack a soft power punch wherever they go – as evidenced by the reaction of both foreign press and public whenever they carry out an overseas tour”.

Despite this, as the UK geared up for Charles III’s big day, some parts of the press began to raise doubts about the King’s pulling power. Reports suggested the royal household had failed to entice some of Britain’s biggest names for the Coronation concert. Meanwhile, there was some anger about the cost of the celebrations (widely estimated at around £100 million) and the unexpected arrests of anti-monarchy protestors.

Very British problems

The late Queen was almost universally loved, King Charles III is not – at least, not yet. According to YouGov research, he was the fifth most popular member of the Royal family in the first quarter of 2023, with a rating of 55 per cent, while the late Queen remained in first place at 80 per cent.

In America, YouGov research puts the late Queen as the 203rd most popular person of all time: King Charles III comes in at number 2583. As brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance puts it: “Although the Monarchy produces a net recurring benefit to the British economy, this net benefit is significantly lower than in the past, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The monarchy remains at the forefront of the British brand, both within the nation and overseas - Getty

Still, the financial benefits from Royal Warrants, coats of arms, patronage, merchandise and tourism, trade and media, amongst other things, is estimated by Brand Finance to be around £8.50 per person per year spread across the UK’s 67 million population (for a total of £570m), with costs – including security – standing at £5.50 per person per year (for a total of £370m).

The royal boost in terms of international tourism accounts for around £64 million per year, it believes, with another £20 million brought in by extra visitors motivated by the Coronation. Whether holidaymakers are fans of King Charles III or not doesn’t seem to matter much.

“The King, in my point of view, is delivering much for a modern Britain,” says Brandreth. “But in a sense that’s irrelevant. It’s not about the individual, it’s the phenomenon”.

American dreams

That phenomenon holds an enduring appeal for one nation in particular – Americans, who are the UK’s most frequent visitors and its biggest spenders. During a meeting with the then Prince Charles at the White House in 2015, President Obama said: “I think it’s fair to say that the American people are quite fond of the Royal family. They like them much more than they like their own politicians.”

The Harry and Meghan saga and the Prince Andrew scandal doesn’t seem to have dampened their enthusiasm. Some may even be drawn by the cult of the celebrity that surrounds the younger royals who, at times, seem more akin to the Kardashians than Queen Victoria.

The Princess of Wales’s outfits grace gossip mags the world over while her wide-reaching work even extended to a cameo in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Meanwhile, exports such as The Crown have helped to propel the Royal family further.

Barack Obama has spoken of US affection for the British Royal family - getty

As Lana Bennett, CEO of Tours International, which provides special interest tours for foreign operators to the UK, notes: “There’s interest in Henry VIII and his wives. The Tudor period is really popular. But I would definitely say that the modern royals, and I think it started with the younger royals William and Katherine, have catapulted the Royal family back into the limelight”.

Even Harry’s sometimes questionable behaviour has done much for tourism at times. When, during his pre-Megan lovable rogue incarnation, he spent a widely-reported wild weekend in Las Vegas in 2012, it was said to have created a spike in visitor numbers.

No matter how they behave, the fact there is still a working monarchy (as opposed to a historical one) does, according to the experts, work in Britain’s favour. “It’s that mix between the modern and the more traditional that really differentiates us from other nations,” says Joss Croft, CEO of tourism trade association UK Inbound.

Castles and Crown Jewels

Bennett says that her clients revel in the fact that many of the castles and gardens they visit remain inhabited by royals to this day. Research from Visit Britain found that history and heritage are two important drivers for inbound tourists while the fact that the Royal family continues to evolve in the 21st-century is a source of intrigue for many.

“Buckingham Palace is open over the summer. Windsor Castle is a living building, even Holyrood up in Scotland is still used as a royal palace, and I think that’s the bit that differentiates us from the French, for example, where the palaces are all empty because they all had their heads cut off. Ours are still very much living buildings,” says Croft.

Windsor Castle remains the most visited site in the country - Getty

In 2022, The Crown Estate, Windsor Great Park became the most visited UK attraction for the second year in a row according to figures from The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. The Tower of London also made it into the top ten, joining the city’s biggest and best-known museums and galleries.

Meanwhile, Tours International’s specially-devised Coronation trip, which included a cream tea chaperoned by an etiquette expert as well as the chance to see the King and Queen in their carriage on the big day, was a sell-out success – as was a similar Queen’s Platinum Jubilee itinerary before it. The effect seems set to continue into 2024 too: Bennett says she’s already been contacted by French tour groups looking to book royal itineraries in the future.

“I think it’s definitely helped to bring tourism back to the UK,” she says. “Events such as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Coronation and even, sadly, the late Queen’s funeral, have shone a light on the country and what we’re good at – on our history, our heritage, stately homes, the Palace and Windsor Castle, all the things that we’re famous for. We’re very grateful that they could come at a time when they were most needed.”