How the royal family have reacted to this season of The Crown

Ever since season 4 of The Crown dropped on Netflix, it's pretty much all we can watch/think/talk about – and it seems the real life royal family, whose lives the show is loosely based on, have some opinions on the new series too. Gulp!

This latest helping of the programme is focussed on the thirteen year period between 1977 and 1990, using historical facts as the basis to imagine what went on behind closed doors in the likes of Buckingham Palace and Balmoral. Viewers have seen Prince Charles and Diana getting together, Margaret Thatcher become Prime Minister and Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall's friendship with her now-husband, play out.

Given that it must be extremely weird to see your (and your family's) supposed life depicted on a popular show, it's no wonder that the real royals have had a mixed response to the show – some have apparently accused the creators of "trolling on a Hollywood budget", whereas others are rumoured to be settling in with a glass of wine to watch it of an evening.

Here are all the reported reactions the royal family have had to The Crown:

Princess Anne

The Queen's only daughter, a skilled showjumper, has apparently very much squashed the idea that she'll be tuning in – a report from, Katie Nichol, a royal correspondent, said a source told her the princess "has no time for such nonsense". Fair enough!

Prince William

Another member of the royal family who's thought to be unhappy with the programme is Prince William. According to alleged friends of Prince Charles who spoke to The Daily Mail, "The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it. He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

The Queen

Also reported by Katie Nichol, it's believed an insider source said: "The Queen has no desire to watch herself in a fictitious TV program." So, err, yeah... that's another hard no from camp royal then!

Princess Eugenie







A fan! The show appears to have a royal fan! According to Hello! magazine, the Queen’s granddaughter (who is currently expecting her first child) said she’d watched "a couple of episodes" and was on board. "It is filmed beautifully," she said. "The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it."

Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Charles' second wife is thought to be a lot more enthusiastic about The Crown than her husband. Speaking to Vanity Fair, a source close to the Duchess of Cornwall revealed, "I imagine she’ll be tuning in with a glass of red wine to watch it, she has seen the previous series. She has a wonderful sense of humour and this won’t fuss her in the slightest." They continued, "She has watched it, of course she has and I believe [Charles] has too. I don’t think she has any real issue with it. Her feeling is very much 'never complain, never explain'."

Prince Charles

The future king is thought to be seriously peeved about his portrayal on the show... uh oh. Emily Andrews, Royal Editor at the Mail on Sunday, wrote that the 72-year-old's friends have classed the depiction of him as "trolling on a Hollywood budget" and says that the palace really are not happy with the entire situation.

