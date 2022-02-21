Royal family to ‘rally round’ Queen following positive Covid test

(AP)

The Royal Family will “rally round” the Queen as she is monitored by her medical team after contracting Covid-19.

It is understood senior royals, led by the Prince of Wales - himself only just recovered from a second bout of the virus - and Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge will take up the slack of her duties until the 95-year-old monarch is fully recovered.

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and his wife Sophie, and the Princess Royal are also poised to step up, along with the Duchess of Cornwall once she has fully recovered from Covid herself.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed Her Majesty is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and expects to continue “light duties” at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” a statement added.

A senior source said, “Her Majesty is ably supported by her family. She will continue with light duties but of course will listen to her medical team”.

Charles is said to be on good form after testing positive on February 10. He met his mother on February 8.

Emphasising the business-as-usual signals, the Queen was said to back at her desk signing off a congratulatory message to the Winter Olympic curling teams.

Sources say Her Majesty will continue to very carefully monitored by her personal medical team.

Her physician, Sir Huw Thomas, has previously described his “key priority” as keeping the Royal Household safe throughout the pandemic.

The Queen was first vaccinated last year and it has been said that she has had all three Covid-19 vaccinations.

The monarch’s health is usually kept as a firmly private matter, with only limited details revealed.

When Prince Charles and Camilla contracted Covid last week, despite the contact between mother and son the palace would not even confirm whether the Queen had been tested.

Announcing that the Queen has Covid-19 was seen as a significant and positive step by the palace.

But the Palace have said there will not be a “running commentary” on the Queen’s health.