'The Royal Family must respond - the future of the monarchy is at stake'

Undated handout photo issued by Netflix of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released for a new documentary called "Harry and Meghan" - Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA

The release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “unprecedented” six-part Netflix documentary dominated the news this week.

Meanwhile, unions pressed on with a series of disruptive walkouts that threaten to wreck festive holiday plans for millions and Eddie Jones was sacked as England's head coach.

Below we showcase some of the most eagerly discussed talking points from Telegraph readers in the comments section, Letters page, Community ‌Facebook ‌group and the Front Page newsletter.

Sussexes' bombshell Netflix documentary

The first instalment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s “unprecedented” six-part Netflix documentary, which sees the Sussexes discuss Megxit, racism and their new life in California, was released on Thursday - as Buckingham Palace officials braced for fresh attacks on the royal household.

Most readers condemn the actions of the couple, with many urging the Royal Family to take action and strip them of their titles.

Rail unions refuse to save Christmas

Rail unions rejected an eight per cent pay offer that would have averted debilitating Christmas train strikes. Unions will instead press on with a series of disruptive walkouts that threaten to wreck festive holiday plans for millions of people.

Many readers have expressed their frustration at yet more strikes, deeming RMT’s demands unrealistic. Others believe the strikes will backfire and argue that the union is damaging its own workforce by pursuing them.

Eddie Jones sacked

Eddie Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday, with the Rugby Football Union dispensing with the Australian's services after a dismal autumn series less than a year out from the World Cup.

Readers were divided over Eddie Jones’ sacking. Some argue that England’s poor performance at the Autumn Internationals, and his prioritisation of the World Cup over other fixtures were reason enough to justify his dismissal.

Others believe the decision was too hasty with the World Cup round the corner, which some think Jones has been working towards - with the aim of winning.

