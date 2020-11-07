The royal family in their masks

The royal family has sported an assortment of face coverings during the pandemic – from the Duchess of Cornwall’s trendy leopard print mask to the Duchess of Cambridge’s classic floral Liberty fabric ones.

Some have been topical such as Camilla’s poppy-covered Royal British Legion mask at the Field of Remembrance ahead of Armistice Day.

Others have been practical and in keeping with their surroundings when the Duke of Cambridge wore a sterile blue surgical mask as he met scientists searching for a vaccine.

Camilla wearing a poppy covered mask during a visit to the Field of Remembrance (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge wears a surgical mask as he meets scientists at the Oxford Vaccine Group's facility (Steve Parsons/PA)

Now the Queen has finally been seen in a face covering for the first time as she visited Westminster Abbey to mark the 100th anniversary of the grave of the Unknown Warrior.

The monarch’s sombre black mask edged in white matched her black outfit and the poignancy of the occasion.

The Queen during a ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the burial of the Unknown Warrior (Aaron Chown/PA)

It was believed to have been made by her personal adviser and dresser Angela Kelly.

Heir to the throne the Prince of Wales incorporated his charitable credentials when selecting a mask.

He was first seen in a covering in Belfast in September, wearing one made by artisans from Burma and sold by his organisation Turquoise Mountain, which works to protect heritage and communities at risk around the world.

The Prince of Wales in his Turquoise Mountain mask in Belfast (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

