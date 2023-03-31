Royal family line of succession: Who’s in line to the throne?

William, the Prince of Wales, is next in line to the throne, followed by his son, Prince George (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

In a matter of weeks, the new monarch King Charles III will be officially crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, who will become Queen Consort.

His mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-reigning British monarch in history, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8, 2022.

Technically, Charles became king the moment his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away. However, monarchs traditionally wait a number of months following the death of their predecessor to be crowned.

The King’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with the Archbishop of Canterbury conducting the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

But who will be next in line to the throne after King Charles III’s reign?

Find out below how the British monarch is chosen, as well as the full Royal Family line of succession.

How is the heir to the British throne chosen?

The rules used to state that the oldest son would inherit the throne, following the system of male primogeniture. This would allow a younger brother to inherit the throne before his older sister.

However, in 2011, following William and Kate’s wedding, the rules changed to allow the first-born child to be the heir to the throne, even if she were a girl. The leaders of the 16 Commonwealth countries unanimously approved the changes in October 2011.

The Succession to the Crown Act (2013) amended the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Act of Settlement. It meant that the new rules would apply to anyone born after October 28, 2011.

The Act also changed the rule that previously disqualified those who married Roman Catholics from the line of succession.

The line of succession is also regulated by Parliament, and a sovereign can be deprived of their title due to misgovernment.

Who is the next heir to the throne?

After the Queen’s passing, her eldest son Charles became the King of England and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, became Queen Consort.

After Charles, Prince William is next in line to the throne, as he is Charles’s eldest son. When William becomes king, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine, will become Queen Consort.

Following William, his eldest son Prince George is next in line for the throne, as the first-born child.

Royal family line of succession full list

The full line of succession is the following:

1. Prince William, The Prince of Wales

2. Prince George of Wales

3. Princess Charlotte of Wales

4. Prince Louis of Wales

5. Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex

6. Prince Archie of Sussex

7. Princess Lilibet of Sussex

8. Prince Andrew, The Duke of York

9. Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

11. Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank

12. Master August Brooksbank

13. Prince Edward, The Duke of Edinburgh

14. The Earl of Wessex

15. The Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

16. Margaret, The Princess Royal

17. Peter Phillips

18. Savannah Phillips

19. Isla Phillips

20. Michael Tindall

21. Mia Tindall

22. Lena Tindall

23. Lucas Tindall