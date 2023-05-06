The Royal Family Just Removed ‘Consort’ from Queen Camilla’s Title

All eyes were on King Charles III as he got sworn in as Britain's new monarch at today's coronation ceremony, but it's also a big day for his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, who was crowned alongside him. Or shall we say, Queen Camilla?

That's right, the official royal website has already changed her official title from "Queen Consort" to "Queen." The beginning of her bio reads, "Her Majesty The Queen (formerly HRH The Duchess of Cornwall) supports her husband, formerly The Prince of Wales, now His Majesty The King, in carrying out his work and duties."

Buckingham Palace

The change comes as somewhat of a surprise, since Queen Elizabeth confirmed she wanted Parker Bowles to be called “Queen Consort.” In her Accession Day message from 2022, she said, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Now, it's worth clarifying that while Parker Bowles's title has changed, it doesn't mean she now has more political influence. She will still remain a "companion to the Sovereign," per the palace website, because she's not in the line of succession.

Getty Images

But according to Rachel Bowie, PureWow’s Senior Director of Special Projects & Royals, Parker Bowles's title change to "queen" was expected. She said, "When the Queen passed and we saw the first reference to Camilla as Queen Consort, it was always understood that, colloquially, the 'Consort' would eventually be dropped. But in the early days of the transition, it helped reduce confusion when referencing Queen Elizabeth II. Now that the adjustment has been made by the public, the royal family will start using Camilla’s title—minus the Consort—more regularly. We saw that clearly with the coronation invitation."

Story continues

FYI, a queen such as Queen Elizabeth II sits atop a long line of succession as head of the royal family and the Head of State. However, a queen such as Camilla (who is really a queen consort) is simply the spouse of the reigning monarch and doesn't hold the same power, as she is only given the title through marriage.

Still, we're guessing that Queen Camilla will go above and beyond to perform her queenly duties.

For more about the royals, listen to the Royally Obsessed podcast with co-hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito. Subscribe now or follow us on Instagram @royallyobsessedpodcast.

The Royal Family Gathered on the Buckingham Palace Balcony, But One Notable Face Was Missing