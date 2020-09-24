Royal Family cost taxpayers '10 times more than public realised', unearthed documents claim

Buckingham Palace and the Treasury hid the true cost of the monarchy from the public, according to the author of a new book about the Queen’s wealth.

David McClure uncovered papers from 1989 during his research for The Queen’s True Wealth, and claims they show that a change to the funding of the monarchy suggested at the time by Prince Charles would have revealed they were costing the taxpayer 10 times the figure the public was actually told.

His revelation comes as the Crown Estate released its annual report, from which the Sovereign Grant, the taxpayer fund for the monarchy, is devised.

McClure explained that in 1989, toward the end of Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as prime minister, a change was suggested to the funding system, which at that time was the civil list.

Prince Charles proposed that the entire profits from the Crown Estate be used to fund the monarchy, including security.

But the Treasury report, indicating some of the debate between both sides about the plan, shows Charles’s method would have revealed the monarchy was costing about 10 times the figure which had been presented to the public beforehand.

View photos Charles, here in Dubai in 1989, made the suggestion to fund the monarchy via all the profits of the Crown Estate. (Getty Images) More

Read more: Queen responds after Barbados removes her as head of state - 'it's a matter for the people'

A draft report quoted by the Daily Express and confirmed to Yahoo UK by McClure said: “Although the overall budget will in fact represent no more than the cost that would in any event arise in supporting head of state expenditure on the basis proposed, there will be an immediate contrast available between the £60 million plus to be met annually against the £6.5 million of the present Civil List.”

The public had been told the Civil List was £6.5m, but using all the Crown Estate would have shown the public the monarchy could cost £60m.

McClure told Yahoo UK: “They were saying if this comes out it would be a disadvantage of the system.

“You could say that the treasury and the palace did know in 1989 the total real cost of the royal family and they did not want it to come out.”

He added: “The 1989 papers do indicate that the public was misled, by treasury or the palace, about the overall real cost of the monarchy.”

McClure explained he is “not a republican who wants to bring down the monarchy”, but said “I want to be treated like a grown-up”.

View photos The Queen is funded by the Sovereign Grant, worked out on the income of the Crown Estate. (Getty Images) More

Read more: Things you never knew were on the Queen's land - from fast food chains and shopping centres

He said the British public could make a more informed decision about whether the monarchy is worth the annual bill if people were aware the Sovereign Grant is not the true total.

Story continues