The Royal Family Might Have To Give Up These Christmas Traditions Because Of The Pandemic

Christmas is going to look different for all of us this year, including the Royal Family, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, senior royals came together to celebrate Christmas Day at a service at St. Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, U.K.

In 2017, when she was still the fiancée of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent her first Christmas with the royals at Sandringham, and she also joined them in 2018. However, the couple chose not to spend Christmas Day with the Royal Family last year as they wanted to use that time celebrating with their new baby, Archie.

In photos: How the Royal Family celebrated Christmas in the past. Story continues below.

Aside from attending church, royals typically do charity work during the holidays. Last year, Prince Harry dressed up as Santa as part of a special message for Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for children who have lost their parents in the military.

And the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George baked Christmas treats for the Royal British Legion.

But with COVID-19 cases rising in the U.K. and around the world, the pandemic may put a damper on the royals’ Christmas schedules. Watch the video above to find out which of their holiday plans are up in air.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.