Royal Family Sends Messages To Boris Johnson After UK Prime Minister's Hospitalization

The royal family extended well-wishes and hope for a “full and speedy recovery” after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital Monday for coronavirus symptoms.

“Earlier today The Queen sent a message to Carrie Symonds and to the Johnson family,” Buckingham Palace said Tuesday. Symonds is the prime minister’s pregnant fiancée, who says she’s also been battling coronavirus symptoms. “Her Majesty said they were in her thoughts and that she wished the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery.”

Prince William also tweeted a message regarding the prime minister’s recovery, signing off as simply “W.”

“Our thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family, who like so many in the UK and around the world are affected by coronavirus,” the Duke of Cambridge said. “We wish him a speedy recovery at this difficult time.”

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall passed along their message to the prime minister privately on Tuesday, according to People.

The prime minister tested positive for coronavirus in March. Some 10 days later, he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday for tests. After his condition worsened, Johnson was transferred to the ICU on Monday.

Johnson’s spokesperson gave an update on his condition Tuesday and said that the prime minster is “stable” and “remains in good spirits.”

“The prime minister has been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other treatment,” the spokesperson said. “He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support.”

Prior to Johnson’s battle with COVID-19, the prime minister and Queen Elizabeth II began carrying out their weekly audience by telephone.

The royal family has had their own brush with the coronavirus pandemic, as Charles revealed in March that he’d tested positive for coronavirus and was experiencing “mild symptoms.”

The Prince of Wales has since recovered and reunited with Camilla, following their own separate self-isolations. He released a statement after overcoming the virus.

“At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness,” he said, adding that the couple’s hearts “go out to all those older people throughout this country who are now experiencing great difficulty.”

