Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church

Sam Russell
·3 min read

The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.

Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.

They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.

Also in the walking group, who passed a crowd of well-wishers on the way to the church, was the disgraced Duke of York.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were also in the group.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California, were absent.

Members of the royal family were greeted outside the church by the Reverend Canon Dr Paul Rhys Williams before they climbed the steps to the church and the National Anthem was sung before the first hymn, O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Members of the public who gathered outside the church listened to the service played over speakers.

They were given service sheets so they could sing along.

After the service, which lasted around 45 minutes, members of the royal family took the time to speak to some of the people who came to see them.

Among them was Gemma Clark, 42, who travelled with her 72-year-old father Paul Clark from Long Sutton, Lincolnshire, and gave toys to George, Charlotte and Louis.

Miss Clark, who was in a wheelchair, said it was “absolutely brilliant” to meet William and Kate and their three children.

“I love them to bits, especially the children, the children are amazing,” she said.

“Prince Louis – I love Louis.

“He’s always cheeky, that Louis is, but I love him.”

She said she gave each of the three children a novelty toy called a gonk, which is like a festive gnome with a pointed hat. She also gave flowers to Kate.

“They said ‘thank you very much’ and ‘happy Christmas’,” Ms Clark said.

“I also met the King as well, just for a brief minute.

“The King is absolutely gorgeous, I like King Charles III, I think he’s going to be an amazing King, I really do.”

Ms Clark attended Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2019, when she gave Charlotte a plastic flamingo toy.

A queue of people wanting to see the royals had begun to form the day before, on Christmas Eve, with 67-year-old John Loughrey arriving at 7pm and camping out.

The retired assistant chef, of Streatham, south London, who wore a Union Jack hat, gloves and hoody, said he wanted to show his “appreciation” to the King and Queen Consort.

Earlier, William and Kate tweeted a picture painted by George of a reindeer, with the message “Happy Christmas!”

This year’s gathering at Sandringham is the first time the royal family have spent Christmas at the private royal residence in Norfolk since 2019.

The late Queen had spent the festive period at Windsor Castle for two years in a row, in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, before her death in September this year.

Traditionally, royal Christmases at Sandringham feature a turkey lunch at the house before the family settle down to watch TV, which this year will include Charles’s first Christmas Broadcast as monarch.

Latest Stories

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Blue Jays trade Gabriel Moreno, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Diamondbacks for Daulton Varsho

    The Blue Jays have made a major splash before Christmas.

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Miscues, missed chances cost Raiders in loss to Steelers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Canada drops a dozen spots in FIFA rankings after poor World Cup showing

    Canada saw the biggest drop of any nation in FIFA's latest men's rankings after fizzling out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup in the group stages.

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Joy Drop: Holiday festivities and traditions, World Cup memories wrap up 2022

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Nets break loose for 91 points in 1st half, rout Warriors

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 23 points, all but two in a 91-point first half that was the third-biggest in NBA history, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Golden State Warriors 143-113 on Wednesday to send the reigning champions staggering home with their second blowout loss in two nights in New York. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sidelined, the Warriors fell behind by 44 points in this game and finished 1-5 on their trip to the East. The Nets matched a franchise reco

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • 6 reasons behind the Raptors' 6-game losing streak

    The Toronto Raptors are going through their worst slump in years, but what's really behind the team's six-game losing streak?