Royal Enfield Partners with TCX, Launches Range of Riding Shoes Starting at Rs 8,500

Two iconic brands – Royal Enfield and TCX have joined hands to offer a range of CE Certified protective riding and lifestyle shoes. While Royal Enfield is a well-known automaker, TCX too is known for making some of the best riding gear in the world. And now, both of these companies have partnered and as per the Royal Enfield, this partnership aims at bringing an exclusive range of accessible riding and lifestyle shoes that have passed stringent safety tests and meet global safety norms to provide riders with a safe and enhanced riding experience. All the boots are CE certified under PPE regulation EN13634:2017.

Riding boots are an important aspect of a rider’s apparel. Riders need good quality riding boots that protect them from injuries. The Royal Enfield x TCX collection includes 5 different products catering to the diverse needs of men and women riders. Here’s all you need to know about them.

-STELVIO WP RIDING BOOTS

The Stelvio Waterproof Boots are made of full-grain leather which has been designed to perform in the harshest of conditions. These knee-length boots are CE certified with a protective shin guard inside. Equipped with a T-Dry waterproof membrane and a high performance touring sole, reflective leather at the back, extra tightening straps. The durable build makes them suitable for all-weather rides and the OrthoLite footbed offers long term cushioning and high levels of breathability. The Comfort Fit System(CFS) is claimed to provide comfort for longer durations.

The Stelvio Waterproof Boots are priced at Rs 21,000 and are available in black and brown colours.

-STELVIO MID RISE WP RIDING BOOTS

These riding boots are equipped with a leather finish, T-Dry waterproof lining and OrthoLite footbed along with Comfort Fit System (CFS). Integrated PU inserts and reinforcements provide protection from impact injuries.

These boots are available at a price of Rs 18,000 and are offered in black and brown colours.

-CABO WP BOOTS

Cabo Waterproof boots are modern styled riding sneakers that also get the Comfort Fit System, and also keep riders protected on the road. These come with grain leather and have a wax finish which provides durability. The OrthoLite footbed claims to offer long term cushioning and high levels of breathability and increased abrasion resistance to help protect against all the dirt and debris the road throws your way. The rubber sole is meant to provide good grip and its T-Dry waterproof membrane keeps the rider protected even in extreme weather conditions.

The boots are priced at Rs 8,500 and are available in black and olive colours.

-KLAUSEN LADY RIDING WP BOOTS

Klausen Lady riding boots are crafted with full-grain leather, T-Dry waterproof membrane and lateral elastic that offer protection and grip. These riding boots are versatile for off-road adventures. The CE certified riding boots have been designed with a high heel construction and come with a Woman Fitting Concept that accommodates the female foot for comfort on long rides. The OrthoLite footbed offers cushioning and high levels of breathability.

These boots are priced at Rs 15,000 and are available in black colour.

-GRIMSEL LADY WP BOOTS

The CE certified Grimsel Lady Waterproof Riding Boots are classic women’s leather boots designed with an urban design. These boots inculcate the Woman Fitting Concept (WFC) and are equipped with heel construction, premium full-grain leather with a wax finish that makes these boots protective, durable, and good for all daily adventures. These boots add a retro touch to the look.

Priced at Rs 13,000, these boots are available in brown colour.

