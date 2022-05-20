Royal Double Take! Kate Middleton Channels Queen Máxima of the Netherlands on the Top Gun Red Carpet

Queen Maxima and Kate Middleton

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty, Neil Mockford/FilmMagic Queen Maxima and Kate MIddleton

Kate Middleton stole the show at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, hit the red carpet on Thursday in a black-and-white column off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret. The fashionable look was clearly made for royalty. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands wore an almost identical ensemble to an event in 2017.

The Dutch royal, who is married to King Willem-Alexander, wowed in a similar shoulderless monochrome number by Roland Mouret when she stepped out in Amsterdam for a concert in Sept. 2017.

And while the two outfits appear to be the same, Máxima's is actually a chic jumpsuit.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands dressed in an jumpsuit from designer Rouland Mouret attends the opening of the new season of the Concertgebouw orchestra on September 14, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Queen Maxima

The royal women have more than just their fashion sense in common. They are both mothers of three. Máxima, 51, and King Willem-Alexander have three daughters: Princess Amalia, 18, Princess Alexia, 16, and Princess Ariane, 15. Kate and Prince William are parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for the Top Gun premiere, their children had a quiet night at home.

the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Odeon Leicester Square, central London

Prince William and Kate Middleton

While chatting with some children at the event, Kate was heard explaining why the couple's three children didn't tag along for the red carpet moment.

"It's a school night," she said.

However, the Cambridge kids are already familiar with the movie's music, according to William and Kate. The royal siblings have apparently been listening to the soundtrack, which includes a power ballad by Lady Gaga. (Prince William previously revealed that "most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," so the siblings have to take turns each day!)