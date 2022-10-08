Royal Court Theatre bombarded with anti-Semitic ‘abuse’ over Jewish play

Gabriella Swerling
·4 min read
Jews. In Their Own Words - Manuel Harlan
Jews. In Their Own Words - Manuel Harlan

A theatre’s new play about Jews has been bombarded with “abusive” anti-Semitic “harassment”.

The Royal Court Theatre, in London’s Sloane Square, is currently showing a play entitled, Jews. In Their Own Words. The production comes after the theatre was embroiled in a number of scandals in recent years, prompting accusations of anti-Semitism, most recently with last year’s Hershel Fink controversy.

The new play, written by The Guardian journalist, Jonathan Freedland, is based on an idea from Tracy-Ann Oberman, 56, a Jewish actress best known for her roles in Doctor Who, EastEnders and Friday Night Dinner, and has been widely viewed as the theatre’s attempts to right wrongs of the past.

However, the RCT has received a string of anti-Semitic trolling and “horrible abuse” as a result of the new play.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that some complainants have harassed the theatre’s box office staff on the phone, while others used Twitter to accuse it of betrayal for showcasing Jewish voices.

Mr Freedland told the newspaper that as soon as he published a piece about what the play was about “the trolls were out in force, not only on social media, filling up the Royal Court’s timeline, but in real life, harassing the theatre’s box office staff with phone calls, many of them abusive”.

“The team at the Royal Court were resilient in the face of that abuse, but some said that as horrible as it was, it was also very validating, confirming much what the play was saying and indeed the necessity of staging it.”

Jews. In Their Own Words analyses both historic and contemporary antisemitism through actors playing 12 real Jewish people, including Howard Jacobson, the Booker Prize-winning novelist, and Luciana Berger, a former Labour MP.

The play also addresses the RCT’s past controversies - involving the plays: Rare Earth Mettle, Seven Jewish Children and Perdition - which have seen a play cancelled and funding withdrawn.

The RCT is synonymous with liberal and left-wing plays and playwrights. Last year, the theatre was forced to change the Jewish name of a billionaire character - who was not Jewish - in the play Rare Earth Mettle after being accused of “unconscious bias” and anti-Semitism.

The London theatre apologised and changed the name of Hershel Fink, an Ashkenazi Jewish name, to Henry Finn. The use of a Jewish name, and his portrayal as a billionaire with malign intentions, sparked accusations that the theatre was perpetrating insulting tropes and stereotypes about Jews.

It also emerged that the theatre had dismissed a string of warnings and concerns from both those involved in the play and those outside it, that the naming of the main character could be considered anti-Semitic.

Rare Earth Mettle came just over a decade after the theatre’s 2009 play Seven Jewish Children, written by Caryl Churchill, one of the most revered of Royal Court playwrights, was publicised as a response to the many Palestinians killed in Gaza in 2008-9 during Israel’s war with Hamas. The short work’s content and title allegedly implied that all Jews were complicit in the deaths.

Furthermore, back in 1987, Perdition, a play by Jim Allen, premiered at the theatre in a production directed by Ken Loach. It was abandoned because of protests and criticism by historians over its controversial and tendentious claims concerning alleged collaboration during the war between the leaders of the Zionist movement in Hungary and the Nazis.

Angry backlash

The new RCT production has also been hit by an angry backlash from Ms Churchill, and Dominic Cooke, the director of Seven Jewish Children, who wrote a letter to The Guardian last week criticising the “outrageous” notion that their play could be considered anti-Semitic.

Following the premiere of the new play, The Telegraph published an interview with Ms Oberman, in which she said that the RCT “has been controversial and quite upsetting for the Jewish community for a number of years”, but insisted that “it’s never too late” for the theatre to learn from its mistakes.

She added: “And I think that the trickle-down effect of the Court doing it means that every other progressive institution, educational, theatre or otherwise that considers itself to be aware, anti-racist, and pro-rights will hopefully take on board what they've heard here will understand anti-Semitism a bit more, and will act on it and can never turn around again and say, well, we didn't really understand why that was offensive.

“This play sets it out incredibly clearly as to why it is offensive. And where it comes from.”

A spokesperson for the RCT declined to comment.

Latest Stories

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Collaros, Demski and Thurman named CFL's top performers for September

    TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros and receiver Nic Demski of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders linebacker Jameer Thurman were named the CFL's top performers for September on Wednesday. Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player last season, was named the top performer after completing 73-of-108 passes for 1,125 yards and 12 TD passes in four games. Collaros leads the CFL in passing yards (3,874) and touchdowns (32) Demski claimed second performer honours after accumulating 346 yards

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh

  • Guerrero homers to lead Blue Jays past Orioles 5-1

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays edged closer to the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs in the eighth and called after a wait of 55 minutes. Toronto would host a best-of-three playoff series starting Friday if it wins one more game or Seattle loses at least one of its final four games. “There was