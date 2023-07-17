Royal Collection removes racist slur used 40 times in Crown Jewels guide

The Royal Collection says Ancient and Modern Gems and Jewels, which was published in 2008, is now out of print - ABE BOOKS/ABE BOOKS

The Royal Collection Trust has removed a Crown Jewels guide from its website that used a racist slur more than 40 times.

The catalogue, titled Ancient and Modern Gems and Jewels, and published in 2008, was removed from the Royal charity’s website last week after the offensive terms were brought to its attention.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The document, which had remained on the RCT’s website since its publication, contains dozens of mentions of the N-word throughout, used predominantly to describe people of African ancestry who appear on the catalogued jewels.

For example, one brooch in the collection is described in the following terms: “Head of a n—o in three-quarter profile to the right, with drop-pearl earring.

“This type of a n—o’s head is found on several sixteenth-century cameos.”

Another description of an item depicting a white person said: “Although it uses the dark layers of the stone for the profile, the features are not n—--d.”

The offensive terms used in the descriptions of the jewels, first revealed by The Independent, were described as reflective of the “institutional racism” of Britain by a Labour MP.

‘Painful legacy of such language’

Kim Johnson said: “There are those who will say the use of such terms is innocuous – an accurate reflection of a bygone era.

“But every black British person today is painfully aware of the legacy of such language, in terms of their ongoing treatment, institutional racism and the policies of the modern British state.”

A spokesman for the RCT said that the charity’s publicly available records were “continually under review” and that the publication in question was “now out of print”.

The charity is one of five departments of the Royal household and it maintains and displays the large collection of Royal artefacts, from artwork to jewellery, held in trust by the King for his heirs and the nation.

The spokesman added that the corresponding object records for Ancient and Modern Gems and Jewels was “updated several years ago” using “updated terminology” and can be found on its website.

‘Former lady-in-waiting’s race row’

The latest controversy comes just six months after a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II resigned from Royal duties in the wake of a race row.

The 84-year-old Lady Susan Hussey was forced to step down from an honorary role supporting King Charles after being accused of “interrogating” a Buckingham Palace guest, Ngozi Fulani, about where she was “really” from.

However, she was welcomed back into the Royal fold for a church service in Sandringham at the end of January after Lady Hussey and Ms Fulani were reconciled at a choreographed meeting before Christmas.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said the incident with Ms Fulani was taken “extremely seriously” and that it had been “correct” for Lady Hussey to step aside.

The proactive response from the Palace to the incident followed the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in which the Duchess said an unnamed member of the Royal family expressed “concerns” to Prince Harry about the colour of her unborn child’s skin because she is mixed race.

It also followed an incident in December 2017, when Princess Michael of Kent sparked controversy - resulting in a public apology - after she wore a “racist” blackamoor brooch to a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, which Meghan attended.

Story continues

In a statement at the time, her representative said: “The brooch was a gift and had been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offence.”

Prince Harry later insisted in a TV interview to promote his memoir that he and Meghan had never accused the Royal family of racism.

‘Historical connections to African enslavement’

The latest incident with the RCT shows that proper guidance around the “colonial” language should have been used, an expert on reparations told The Independent.

Esther Stanford-Xosei, a pan-Africanist, said: “One would expect institutions that have historical connections to African enslavement to have some type of guidance given around the language that is currently being used in this document.

“That the document uses colonial, racist, Afriphobic language, which denies the humanity, personhood and dignity of African people and their descendants, is a real cause for concern and totally unjustifiable.

“We are in an era where it is well recognised that these terms are offensive and legally considered to be racial slurs,” she told The Independent.

A RCT spokesman said: “Royal Collection Trust has an ongoing programme of activities to research, display, loan and publish detailed records of objects in the Royal Collection, in order for a wide range of audiences to learn about the collection and its history.

“Publicly available object records are continually under review in order to improve the information presented on an object and/or subject.

“The publication Ancient and Modern Gems and Jewels was published in 2008 and is now out of print. The corresponding object records, updated several years ago, contain updated terminology and can be viewed on www.rct.uk.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.