Royal chef shares the Queen's favourite cake recipe

Darren McGrady was the personal chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Princess Diana, Prince Charles, and Princes William and Harry—a family with notoriously specific food needs—for 15 years. In 1998, he moved to the US where he wrote best-selling cookbooks and founded Eating Royally, a fine-dining catering service based in Dallas, TX.

In the second instalment of their limited series, Chef McGrady walked Delish through the royals' favourite recipes from his Dallas test kitchen...

Delish so enjoyed learning all about the Queen's eating habits a few months back that they asked Chef McGrady to revisit his time with her again in a second video, this time dedicated to her favourite sweet indulgence. He ran them through her favourite chocolate cake recipe and explained why it's one that she's been enjoying for a long time.



Firstly, the cake in question is a family heirloom of sorts. It's an untouched recipe that originated with Queen Victoria's kitchen staff.

Twice a year, on both Her Majesty's actual birthday and her official birthday, she requests this ganache-covered cake. It comes to her exactly the way it was served to her great-great-grandmother: topped with chocolate decorations and without candles. For all 11 years that McGrady made the Queen this cake, he appreciated the history of the dessert and understood why she was so fond of it - but he never was sure of one thing: why the chocolate plaque placed on top of it never veered from a simple "Happy Birthday!"

Watch the cake come together in full above and learn more about the royal chef here.

