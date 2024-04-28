Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay alive with win over Gujarat Titans in IPL

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Will Jacks unleashed a batting barrage at the Narendra Modi Stadium as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Gujarat Titans by nine wickets in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Jacks scored his maiden IPL hundred off 41 balls, finishing 100 not out, which included 10 sixes as Bengaluru chased down Gujarat’s 200-3 in 20 overs with 24 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli scored 70 not out off 44 balls at the other end as Bengaluru passed the victory target to reach 206-1 in 16 overs.

Chasing another high total to mathematically stay in contention for a knock-out spot, 10th placed Bengaluru made a hectic start. Kohli and opening partner Faf du Plessis (24) put on 40 off 23 balls.

Du Plessis holed out in the fourth over, marking the last wicket the Titans' attack would manage on the day.

Jacks started off slowly, allowing Kohli to take charge as he raced to 50 off 32 balls. It was the star batter’s fourth half-century in the IPL this year and he also crossed the 500-run mark for this season.

Kohli scored 20 more off the next 12 balls he faced, but he was a spectator at the non-striker’s end for much of this period.

Jacks took charge, smacking Mohit Sharma for 29 runs in the 15th over. He raced to 50 off 31 balls, and then accelerated further.

The next 50 came off only 10 balls, a span that included six sixes and two fours.

Jacks smashed 29 runs off Rashid Khan’s 16th over to bring a very early end to the proceedings.

Bengaluru had needed 53 off 36 balls and managed to get there from just 12.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan’s 84 not out off 49 balls had rescued the hosts from 45-2.

Openers Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Shubman Gill (16) fell cheaply leaving the Titans stranded.

Sudharsan then managed an 86-run stand off 45 balls for the third wicket with Shahrukh Khan.

Khan hit five sixes to score 58 off 30 balls for his maiden IPL half-century.

Scoring 50 off 34 balls, Sudharsan then added another 69 off the last six overs with David Miller (26 not out).

Gujarat Titans stay seventh after 10 games with only four wins. Bengaluru stays 10th with three wins from 10 games.

Chennai Super Kings hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game later Sunday.

