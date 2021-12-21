Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, makes brief return to port due to COVID

A Royal Caribbean International ship, Odyssey of the Seas, returned to port to disembark a passenger with COVID-19 one day after initially departing from Fort Lauderdale, Lyan Sierra-Caro, spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, told USA TODAY Monday.

The cruise had set out Saturday on an eight-night itinerary from Florida before returning Sunday.

"The guest, who was symptomatic prior to boarding but did not notify us, reported to the medical center and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," Sierra-Caro said. "He and his close contacts were quarantined and disembarked in Ft. Lauderdale to return home."

The passenger and his family disembarked. Sierra-Caro said there were "no additional close contacts."

Shortly after, the ship went back to sea and resumed its itinerary. On Monday night, the ship was en route to Curacao, according to Cruise Mapper, a website that tracks cruise ship locations across the globe.

The decision to return to port, Sierra-Caro said, was "less about turning back and more about the best way to mobilize our guests." It was the quickest option for the ship to return to Fort Lauderdale.

A dock worker waits for the Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of The Seas to pull into its berthing spot at Port Everglades on June 10, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Odyssey of the Seas is currently yellow status and under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the health agency's website.

The CDC told USA TODAY early Tuesday in a statement that the health agency is aware of the recent disembarkation of a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 from Odyssey of the Seas.

"This is a routine protocol for COVID-19 positive passengers, regardless of symptom status, on board RCI cruise ships," the CDC said in a statement provided by spokesperson David Daigle.

►COVID on a cruise: How a breakthrough case sent one couple from an ocean view balcony to the 'dungeon'

►'Everything was so confusing': 48 people test positive for COVID on Royal Caribbean Symphony of the Seas ship

A passenger on board the ship, who used to work in a medical center on a cruise ship, told USA TODAY that the captain announced as they were departing the cruise line's private island called Perfect Day at CocoCay that they would be returning to Fort Lauderdale for an ill passenger to disembark. There weren't any details shared at the time except that the move wouldn't delay the ship's itinerary.

Story continues

On Monday night, the passenger added, both onboard showings of “Showgirl! Past, Present and Future” were canceled without explanation.

The passenger said that they and others onboard think the cancellations are COVID related and that they aren't being told the truth to avoid panic.

While expressing that there is some suspicion surrounding COVID on board, the passenger also booked two additional cruises on Royal Caribbean in the future, while sailing Monday.

Sierra-Caro did not immediately reply to request for comment regarding the cancellation of Monday night's performances and the lack of information shared with passengers.

Contributing: Dawn Gilbertson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas returns to port briefly due to COVID