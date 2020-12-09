Royal Caribbean cruise ship turns back to Singapore after guest tests positive for COVID-19
SINGAPORE — A cruise ship that departed from Singapore for a four-day cruise to nowhere had to turn back on day three due to a suspected COVID-19 case on board.
The Straits Times reported that the captain of the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas informed the guests over the public announcement system at about 2.45am on Wednesday (9 December).
The captain had reportedly told the guests to remain in their rooms, and that the ship would arrive in Singapore by about 8am.
CNA reported that Royal Caribbean International released a statement later on Wednesday that said, “One guest aboard the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team.”
It added that all guests and crew who had close contact with the case had been identified, isolated and subsequently tested negative for the coronavirus. The cruise ship is returning to port “in accordance with government protocols, and will debark guests after a review of contact tracing is completed”.
According to The Straits Times, Royal Caribbean had resumed its three- and four-night Ocean Getaway cruises last week, as part of the safe cruising pilot programme announced by the Singapore Tourism Board in October.
The programme had set about safe management measures to follow amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a reduced 50 per cent capacity as well as pre-boarding testing for passengers and crew.
Other measures include mandatory mask wearing and passengers needing to have the Trace Together mobile app or token at all times.
The Straits Times reported that the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship can serve about 2,000 guests during the pandemic, half of its usual 4,000-odd passengers.
It has a hospital on board, complete with a Polymerase Chain Reaction testing laboratory and intensive care units equipped with ventilators, where COVID-19 cases can be isolated and treated.
Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore
More Singapore stories:
Changi Airport air cargo hub ready to handle COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19: 3 bars to reopen under nightlife sector pilot scheme
Year in Review 2020: Top 10 sports events we missed because of COVID-19
Man convicted of molesting 2 school girls several times while walking past them