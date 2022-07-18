Royal Caribbean acquiring Crystal Cruises ship, will protect customers' deposits

Nathan Diller, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Royal Caribbean Group has received court approval to acquire a Crystal Cruises ship, and will protect the deposits of customers who had bookings on the ship after the cruise line suspended operations earlier this year.

Crystal Endeavor will join the Silversea Cruises fleet this month, Royal Caribbean said in a news release Monday. The ship, which will be renamed Silver Endeavour, "is designed specifically to take travelers to the world’s most remote destinations, including both polar regions," the company said.

Endeavour will spend its first season in Antarctica, beginning in November.

"With Endeavour, we are seeking to grow our world class fleet to meet the exceptional demand for ultra-luxury expedition cruising, while also enhancing our profitability profile and affirming Silversea’s position as the industry’s leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line," Royal Caribbean Group president and CEO Jason Liberty, said in the release.

Royal Caribbean International cruise ship docked at PortMiami.
Royal Caribbean will protect customers' deposits

The cruise line operator said it will protect the deposits of customers who were previously booked on the ship and who make a new booking on Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, or Silversea Cruises.

"To the extent the Crystal Endeavor guests do not receive their deposits back from Crystal or other sources, the Royal Caribbean Group will refund any amount paid on their new booking up to the amount of their lost deposits from Crystal," the company said in the release. "Complete terms of the offer will be provided on each brand’s website soon."

Royal Caribbean Group did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for more details on the process.

Other Crystal Cruises ships were recently sold

The news comes nearly a month after A&K Travel Group, owned by Geoffrey Kent of luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent and industrial holding company Heritage, announced the purchase of the Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony ships.

A&K Travel Group acquired the cruise line's brand, as well, and the ships will return to service next year.

After an arrest warrant was issued for the Symphony over unpaid fuel bills, Crystal Cruises reportedly shut down at least its United States operations earlier this year. The move came after the line had suspended trips for a number of months after its parent company, Genting Hong Kong, declared bankruptcy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean acquiring Crystal Cruises ship, will protect deposits

