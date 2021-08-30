Royal Canadian Legion releases “It’s our Duty” position paper

Outlines issues of immediate importance to Veteran well-being

OTTAWA, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion released its 2021 “It’s Our Duty” position paper to all Canadian Members of Parliament recently. The paper outlines the organization’s current advocacy agenda. Among other priorities, the Legion wants to see:



Immediate tackling of the backlog of disability applications;

culture change within the CAF related to reporting and handling of sexual misconduct;

a sharper focus on homelessness including a pan-Canadian strategy to combat Veteran homelessness;

widespread improvements to the long-term care system.

The Legion’s full advocacy agenda can be found at www.Legion.ca.

“We will continue to closely monitor progress and share feedback. Canada now has sufficient background and evidence-based input from support organizations to improve things dramatically - right now,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President.

The Legion is asking Canada’s government and all MPs to reduce the number of reports and meetings that rehash the same problems and concepts, and to take immediate action. The Legion develops and updates its advocacy positions annually, based on feedback from members, experiences working with Veterans and partners across the country, and progress on the mandates presented to Veterans Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., and Europe. With close to 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations / Media Inquiries: Nujma Bond 613-591-3335 ext. 241 or PublicRelations@Legion.ca

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

https://www.linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion



