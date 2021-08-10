Royal Canadian Air Force Foundation to Announce Winners of One of the Largest Scholarship Programs in Canada Focused on S.T.E.M. Studies and Aerospace

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Foundation will announce the names of the first recipients of its unique RCAF Foundation Scholarships.

First announced on June 18, 2021, the scholarships are offered to Canada's next generation of leaders, and explorers in science and space. Also designed to meet Canada's rapidly growing demand for skilled people the scholarships are designed to encourage any Canadian youth 25 years of age or younger for studies in S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) or flight that could lead to future careers in Aviation or Aerospace sectors.

When: 10:00 am ET



Where: To register for webinar – https://www.livemeeting.ca/register/?meet=14129&rel=10280



Participants: Jeremy Diamond, CEO, RCAF Foundation

Lieutenant-General Wayne Eyre Acting Chief of the Defence Staff - video

RCAF Foundation and students

All Applicants were required to answer two questions:

What are your career aspirations and vision for your future in the Aviation and Aerospace? What is the most important character attribute or personal life experience you possess that will help you make a meaningful contribution to your future workplace and community?

The RCAF Foundation is an arms-length not-for-profit organization whose mission is to recognize, foster and celebrate the Royal Canadian Air Force through community engagement, education programs and commemorative activities.

