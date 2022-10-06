A Royal Butler Just Spilled The Beans On Prince William And Kate Middleton's Early Relationship

Mehera Bonner
·1 min read
Photo credit: Richard Heathcote - Getty Images
Former royal butler Grant Harrold is dishing on his time with the royal family, and dropped some cute details about what Prince William and Kate Middleton were like in the early days of their relationship.

'Oh, like any boyfriend and girlfriend,' Harrold mused to Slingo, via Marie Claire. 'Not any different to anyone else, it’s mad saying that when you think about who they are, but there wasn’t anything different. What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes. I remember there were days I had off where I’d be running an errand or I’d left something up at Highgrove [House] and they were around, so you’d just catch up with them.'

Harrold went on to say that his relationship with William and Kate was 'always fun' and that they even asked him to 'travel the country with them'.

'When my phone used to go off and it was William, all my friends would be like that’s so cool, but to me it was normal,' he said. 'That was the relationship I had with them. I think it was really special and not unusual, actually, because in a private home you’re expected to get on with the family. As for the younger members of the family, you’re not employed by them, but you end up having a relationship with them as well. There’s very few people that the Royals actually get to know, so you do feel lucky that you were trusted with that.'

Sounds like a wild job.

