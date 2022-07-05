Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

(PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made their first appearance at this year’s Wimbledon today.

They are two of several famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Tuesday, 5 July, as spectators watch matches including defending champion Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).

Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.

In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court, an opportunity to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.

She said: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.

“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”

Who is in the Royal Box today?

Kate Middleton and Prince William were pictured sitting in the Royal Box today, with Kate re-wearing a blue polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich for the occasion.

The couple were pictured at Wimbledon on Tuesday (PA)

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, joined their daughter for the occasion.

The royals were joined by HRH the Duchess of Gloucester and Dr Tristram Hunt, director at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Additionally, the comedian and writer David Walliams was pictured in the Royal Box alongside broadcaster David Dimbleby.

The English lyricist Tim Rice, who is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, was also present in the royal box on Tuesday.

Previously, famous faces in the box this year have included Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful, and Tom Daley.