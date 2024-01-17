A Royal Biographer Just Revealed What Prince William Really Thinks About 'The Crown'

Robert Hardman insists there is a lot of eye-rolling going on at Buckingham Palace.

Now that the world has had a chance to take in the final season of Netflix's hit series The Crown, sources close to Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed what the Prince and Princess of Wales think about the show and its fictionalized portrayal of their lives. In his new book, The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, royal biographer Robert Hardman explained that the Cambridges aren't big fans of the award-winning program even though it seemed to capture the hearts of much of the world.

“The prince … rolls his eyes when people say that ‘it’s just drama,’” a source close to William told Hardman. “Yet, he will not give it any greater publicity by complaining. He doesn’t like the idea of being seen as a complainer all the time.”

The author also gave some insight into what William does watch when he has a spare minute away from things like royal engagements and juggling his patronages.

“Superhero movies are, apparently, a particular favorite, especially Deadpool and all things Batman-related,” Hardman added, according to the Daily Mail.

"He just likes action flicks," William's friend elaborated.

William's brother, Prince Harry, has also shared his thoughts on the show. During an interview with James Corden in 2021, he explained that he doesn't take anything as a reflection of reality. Instead, he said that he knows it's supposed to be an exaggerated version of what went down behind the gilded gates of Buckingham Palace.



“They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate," he told Corden. "It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction — take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."



