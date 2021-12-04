Royal Biographer Claims Prince William Had A 'Cyber Relationship' With Two Celebs

Photo credit: Jack Taylor - Getty Images

A royal biographer claims that Prince William had “cyber relationships” with two celebs back before he was dating Kate Middleton.

Author Christopher Andersen dropped this bombshell in his new book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.

He claims Wills exchanged correspondence with Britney Spears and Lauren Bush.

Hello there, some unexpected Prince William news for you this fine morning: A royal biographer is out here claiming that Wills had “cyber relationships” (lolololol) with two celebs back before he was dating Kate Middleton. Whomst, you ask? That’d be Britney Spears and Lauren Bush.

Author Christopher Andersen dropped this bombshell in his new book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan and explained further during an interview with Us Weekly.

“[William and Britney] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush,” Andersen said, adding that Wills and Britney never met up IRL. “There may have been phone conversations, but I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period.”

Apparently, Britney herself has spoken about this, saying during a 2002 interview that she and William “exchanged emails for a little bit, and he was supposed to come and see [her] somewhere but it didn’t work out.”



Oh, and “William had a huge crush on Cindy Crawford,” with Andersen musing, “[Princess] Diana, being the kind of person she [was], she arranged for a meeting with him when he was, like, 14.”

So to recap: While other 14-year-olds were crushing on their classmates and friends, William was out here emailing Britney Spears and Lauren Bush and chilling with Cindy Crawford. Got it, cool-cool-cool.

