Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of February to CA$1.32. This takes the annual payment to 3.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Royal Bank of Canada's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Royal Bank of Canada has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Royal Bank of Canada's payout ratio of 45% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 8.3% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 47% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$2.28, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$5.28. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.8% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Royal Bank of Canada has grown earnings per share at 8.2% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Royal Bank of Canada is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 12 Royal Bank of Canada analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is Royal Bank of Canada not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

