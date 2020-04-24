Royal Bank of Canada to redeem NVCC subordinated debentures

TORONTO, April 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC) 2.48 per cent subordinated debentures due June 4, 2025 for 100 per cent of their principal amount plus accrued interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on June 4, 2020. The current principal amount of 2.48 per cent NVCC subordinated debentures outstanding is $1,000,000,000.

The redemption of the debentures will be financed out of the general corporate funds of Royal Bank of Canada.

