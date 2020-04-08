Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors
TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 11, 2020, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.
Each of the following 14 nominees was elected as a Director.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Andrew A. Chisholm
707,588,872
99.80%
1,388,477
0.20%
Jacynthe Côté
707,500,800
99.79%
1,476,549
0.21%
Toos N. Daruvala
706,719,726
99.68%
2,257,623
0.32%
David F. Denison
706,626,414
99.67%
2,350,935
0.33%
Alice D. Laberge
698,232,756
98.48%
10,744,592
1.52%
Michael H. McCain
668,023,687
94.22%
40,953,662
5.78%
David McKay
707,812,760
99.84%
1,164,530
0.16%
Heather Munroe-Blum
706,668,436
99.67%
2,308,913
0.33%
Kathleen Taylor
692,599,422
97.69%
16,377,927
2.31%
Maryann Turcke
707,349,404
99.77%
1,619,178
0.23%
Bridget A. van Kralingen
705,908,263
99.57%
3,060,319
0.43%
Thierry Vandal
705,313,240
99.48%
3,655,343
0.52%
Frank Vettese
707,615,904
99.81%
1,352,679
0.19%
Jeffery Yabuki
705,285,989
99.48%
3,682,593
0.52%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
