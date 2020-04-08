Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 11, 2020, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Andrew A. Chisholm

707,588,872

99.80%

1,388,477

0.20%

Jacynthe Côté

707,500,800

99.79%

1,476,549

0.21%

Toos N. Daruvala

706,719,726

99.68%

2,257,623

0.32%

David F. Denison

706,626,414

99.67%

2,350,935

0.33%

Alice D. Laberge

698,232,756

98.48%

10,744,592

1.52%

Michael H. McCain

668,023,687

94.22%

40,953,662

5.78%

David McKay

707,812,760

99.84%

1,164,530

0.16%

Heather Munroe-Blum

706,668,436

99.67%

2,308,913

0.33%

Kathleen Taylor

692,599,422

97.69%

16,377,927

2.31%

Maryann Turcke

707,349,404

99.77%

1,619,178

0.23%

Bridget A. van Kralingen

705,908,263

99.57%

3,060,319

0.43%

Thierry Vandal

705,313,240

99.48%

3,655,343

0.52%

Frank Vettese

707,615,904

99.81%

1,352,679

0.19%

Jeffery Yabuki

705,285,989

99.48%

3,682,593

0.52%

 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

