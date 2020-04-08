Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 11, 2020, were elected as directors of RBC. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders earlier today are set out below.

Each of the following 14 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Andrew A. Chisholm 707,588,872 99.80% 1,388,477 0.20% Jacynthe Côté 707,500,800 99.79% 1,476,549 0.21% Toos N. Daruvala 706,719,726 99.68% 2,257,623 0.32% David F. Denison 706,626,414 99.67% 2,350,935 0.33% Alice D. Laberge 698,232,756 98.48% 10,744,592 1.52% Michael H. McCain 668,023,687 94.22% 40,953,662 5.78% David McKay 707,812,760 99.84% 1,164,530 0.16% Heather Munroe-Blum 706,668,436 99.67% 2,308,913 0.33% Kathleen Taylor 692,599,422 97.69% 16,377,927 2.31% Maryann Turcke 707,349,404 99.77% 1,619,178 0.23% Bridget A. van Kralingen 705,908,263 99.57% 3,060,319 0.43% Thierry Vandal 705,313,240 99.48% 3,655,343 0.52% Frank Vettese 707,615,904 99.81% 1,352,679 0.19% Jeffery Yabuki 705,285,989 99.48% 3,682,593 0.52%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be available shortly at http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations/annual-meeting-reports.html and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

