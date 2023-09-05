Royal Baby Alert! Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta Welcome Third Child — a Girl Named Alix

But the new addition won't be known as "Princess Alix"

Olivier Matthys/Getty Prince Amadeo and Princess Elisabetta in 2022

Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta of Belgium are now parents of three!

The couple, who wed in July 2014, welcomed their third child on Saturday. The baby girl, named Alix, joins big sister Anna-Astrid, born in May 2016, and big brother Maximilian, born in September 2019.

The Belgian Royal Palace announced the exciting news on social media: "Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Alix. She was born in Brussels on Saturday 2 September, weighs 3.4 kg and, like her mother, is doing well. Their families share in this great happiness." The post was accompanied by a photo of the infant dressed in white.

Prince Amedeo, the eldest son of Princess Astrid and the first grandchild of former King Albert and Queen Paola, is sixth in line for the country’s throne. He is followed by his children — making little Alix ninth in the line of succession.

However, the family's new addition won't be known as Princess Alix. Instead, she'll have the title of Archduchess Alix of Austria-Este.

Archduchess Alix will likely witness a first for her country: Belgium's first queen regnant. If Princess Elisabeth — the heir apparent to her father, King Philippe — accedes as expected, she will be the nation's first-ever female ruler by birth.

Ten years before Princess Elisabeth was born in 1991, a new act of succession introduced absolute primogeniture in Belgium, meaning a daughter would not be overtaken in the line of succession in favor of a younger brother.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

In 2020, Princess Elisabeth began training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels.

"These 18 years have been filled with many rewarding moments that have made me the person I am today," the royal said in a speech surrounding her milestone 18th birthday. "[It is] a step that I take with great optimism. I realize that I still have a lot to learn. I will also focus on that in the coming years: trying to understand the world better — and helping to improve it, by giving the best of myself."

She continued, “The country can count on me."



